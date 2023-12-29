Kids Share The Gifts Their Dad's Side Of The Family Gave Them — 'They Don't Know Us At All'

Christmas is a holiday of reflection and celebration, a time to be wrapped in the warm embrace of family and friends. The reason for the season goes beyond what gifts you get, yet presents are still a valued part of the day.

A pair of siblings revealed the gifts they received from their dad’s side of the family, who don’t seem to know them at all.

A TikToker named Kam, and her brother, shared a moment of levity on Christmas morning when they convened in Kam’s room to show each other the gifts that their dad’s side of the family bought them.

The text on the TikTok post read, “POV: Your dad’s side of the family don’t know you at all and give you insane gifts.”

“I tried so hard not to [expletive] laugh, dude,” Kam’s brother said, the moment he opened the door to her room. He held his holiday bounty in his arms and wore a huge smile on his face as his sister laughed in the background.

“What is it?” Kam asked as her brother held up the gift.

“It’s really good,” he laughed, showing off a bright blue T-shirt emblazoned with a bird nailed to a cross. The second shirt he got read, “Of course, I talk to myself. Sometimes I need expert advice.”

The brother and sister duo dissolved into a fit of giggles, remarking on how “insane” the gifts were. Kam’s present was also a shirt, the phrase, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” circling a peace sign.

“Who thought I was going to be wearing this?” she asked.

“I really hope they didn’t pay much money for this,” her brother responded.

The kids saw the humor in the gifts from family members who made no apparent effort to ask about their interests.

Kam shared another sibling’s misguided gift from their dad’s side: a pair of slippers they deemed looked like “tennis shoes mixed with Uggs.”

In the comments section, Kam qualified their reactions to the gifts, noting, “By the way, we are thankful for them trying their best, it just gives us a good laugh.”

Kam made a follow-up post, reflecting on being called ungrateful for laughing at the presents they received.

In the caption, she wrote, “If my dad thought it was funny, it was funny.”

These kids found the clear silver lining in the fact that their dad’s side doesn’t know them well enough to give them gifts that match their personalities: Laughing together as a family.

