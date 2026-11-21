In my house, we had basic rules of the home that were enforced pretty strongly by my parents. They were big on bedtimes, sitting at the table (and asking to be dismissed), and answering the landline phone with our first name and the name of the residence the caller had reached. House rules, as my dad called them.

My neighbors, on the other hand, were a bit...feral. Rules: What are those? And as a result of running fast and loose with any sort of structure, they turned into the type of adults who I probably wouldn't be friends with today, if we're being frank about it.

Kids raised by parents without rules usually have a few habits as adults:

1. They only reach out when they need something

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In childhood, parents provide for their kids' needs, which involves showing up for them emotionally and giving practical and often monetary support. Yet as their kids grow up and establish their independence, that expectation inevitably shifts. Parents offer their children the necessary tools to take care of themselves as adults, which is why they feel taken advantage of when their adult children still expect to be given everything they want.

According to family therapists from Maplewood Counseling, people in transactional relationships see every interaction as "a series of exchanges, expecting a fair return for investments made." They shared that parent-child relationships can easily fall into a transactional trap, noting that cultivating open communication and an attitude of empathy can help parents and their kids avoid this.

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2. They blame their parents for their problems

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All parents make mistakes, one of them being not enforcing any rules on their kids, but adult children who declare that those mistakes are the sole reason for all their troubles avoid taking agency for their own lives.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Eileen Kennedy-Moore pointed out that exploring how family history impacts your present-day life can be useful, but "staying focused on blaming your parents keeps you stuck in the past. Dwelling on your parents' mistakes can be defensive, and it may be easier than facing your fears, disappointments, and uncertainties about your own life decisions."

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3. They rarely say please or thank you

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Making sacrifices is an unavoidable part of parenting, but it's important for parents to feel acknowledged for everything they've done, even if they didn't do it 100% right. According to a study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, expressing gratitude is essential for a family to function. They found that parents experienced less stress when they received gratitude from their children.

"There's a lot of work that goes into making a family happen: parenting, marriage, couple relationships, and so on, for any and every family. And when those efforts go unacknowledged or underappreciated, it takes a toll," said professor Allen Barton, the study's lead author.

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4. They ignore or dismiss good advice

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When their kids are young, parents act as their guiding light. They teach them right from wrong and help them make hard decisions. They provide a foundation for kids to establish their values and figure out how they want to live. While part of being independent requires adult children to separate from their parents, dismissing their advice shows they're taking their parents for granted.

While adult children don't have to take their parents' advice, especially if it's about how they should raise their own kids, they should accept their guidance in a gracious way. Brushing them off or criticizing them for offering advice makes adult children seem unappreciative and shows they're misinterpreting their parents' attempts to help them out.

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5. They expect their parents to be perfect

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Adult children who hold their parents to impossible standards by wanting them to show up perfectly in every situation are taking their parents for granted. Their expectations for perfection deny their parents any leeway or grace, or the understanding that their parents are people, too, even if imperfect.

As Dr. Kennedy-Moore shared, there's no such thing as a perfect parent. "Parents are human, and the job of being a parent is difficult," she explained. "Raising children can be a joy, but it's also exhausting, stressful, frustrating, tedious, and unrelenting. Parents have other demands, such as jobs, housework, meals, carpools, and other family obligations that pull their attention and energy in different directions."

Even with the best intentions, damage can still be done, and parents aren't immune to that. The more adult children accept their parents' inherent flaws, the more they can recognize their humanity.

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6. They resent when people set boundaries

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Parents deserve to set boundaries just as much as any other person, even with their own children. If adult children are incapable or unwilling to respect their parents' limits, or anyone else's, it's often a sign they grew up with very little oversight. Adult children who expect their parents to drop everything for them are putting themselves first in a way that can damage the relationship they have with each other.

There's nothing wrong with setting boundaries, even when parents do so with their kids. As psychologist Guy Winch shared, "Setting boundaries is both protective and assertive." By setting boundaries, "You're taking action to protect your emotional health," Winch explained. "As such, setting boundaries is about you and your needs and not necessarily a condemnation of the other person."

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8. They rarely apologize when they're wrong

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While forgiveness is never a guarantee, learning to apologize is a key part of being in charge of your emotional experience. As psychiatrist Dr. Frank Anderson shared on YourTango's "Getting Open" podcast, "It was only in my ability to forgive my father that I was able to see the humanity in him, that then enabled me to forgive myself, and then admit that I am wrong."

"It's so easy for me to say 'I'm sorry' now, because I have forgiven somebody who's harmed me," he continued. "If you hold resentment for someone who's harmed you, you can't really take accountability for the ways you've harmed somebody."

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.