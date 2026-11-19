My parents weren't perfect; in fact, they were deeply flawed people. But the truth is they got one thing right, and that's they never failed to give us hugs, affection, and tell us they loved us whenever they could. So despite their shortcomings, our home was never without warmth, and because I grew up feeling like my parents really loved me, I'm able to function a lot better as an adult, and I'm really thankful for that.

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Kids raised by parents who showed a lot of affection often have a few habits as adults:

1. They can calm and comfort their own inner child

Because my parents calmed and comforted me (rubbing my back, kissing my boo-boos), I, in turn, know how to comfort myself. Research by the Society for Research in Child Development found that children learn emotional regulation skills by observing their parents. When caregivers remain calm during tense moments, children are more likely to mimic that behavior and end up being adults who are emotionally regulated and can tend to their own wounds.

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2. They're often incredibly curious and deeply empathetic

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Kathy Taberner and Kirsten Taberner Siggins, the mother-daughter duo behind the Institute of Curiosity, remind us that parents who foster curiosity in their kids often end up having children who grow up to be curious adults. Many of these parents did the following:

They were present in conversation and made themselves 100% focused on their child when interacting or speaking with them

They chose how they wanted to listen and respond and did so with empathy and understanding.

They asked curious, open questions and avoided judgment, shame, and blame

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3. They feel safe and generally trust other people

Neuropsychiatrist Dr. Daniel Siegel teaches that parents who connect with their children, especially when things feel chaotic or out of control, help them feel safe. Dr. Siegel recommends calm, creative, and even playful conversation, which helps our kids develop a better sense of awareness and build stronger social skills, two things they can carry with them as adults.

4. Kids raised with love know how to apologize effectively

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Parents who apologize to their kids end up with adult children who know how to apologize: it really is that simple. Try apologizing to your child. Calmly explain that you didn't handle things as well as you'd hoped and will try to do better next time. Learn the art of transparency and let your kid know that you're in this together.

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Assure them that you'll always be there when they need you. You'll both learn from the experience and deepen your connection. After all, isn't teaching our kids the skills necessary to become functioning human beings that can thrive without us what parenting is about?

Patty Stiles is a coach, mediator, peace circle practitioner, and collaboratively trained attorney who facilitates finding peace for her clients.