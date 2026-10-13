Kids Whose Parents Are Actually Madly In Love Usually Have 7 Extra Special Traits As Adults

Kids who grow up with parents who are madly in love with each other often carry the benefits of that relationship into adulthood.

Children's brains are like sponges. They see, and they do. So when they see their parents' relationship, of course their first thought is, "So this is love!" Having that early example of what a good, healthy relationship looks like can influence not only their future romantic relationships, but also how they see themselves and interact with others later in life. Their parents' obvious love for each other can help shape the kind of adults they become.

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Kids who grew up with parents in love have 7 traits that they bring with them into adulthood:

1. They're more likely to value education

Kids who grew up with parents who were in love were able to focus more on what mattered to them at the time: their studies. School is one of the only responsibilities that kids have growing up that is definitively theirs. Having parents who are so enamored with each other and don't cause conflict at home lets children focus on what matters to them and carry that into later in life.

A study from the University of Michigan and McGill University found that children whose parents reported having more love for each other tended to stay in school longer. This suggests that growing up with parents who very obviously love each other has a positive influence on children's education as they get older.

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2. They tend to have higher self-esteem

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When parents are madly in love and have a healthy relationship, it can positively affect their children's self-esteem. Kids who grow up in homes where their parents are in love get a better example of how to work through conflicts with less intensity. With less fighting disrupting the home, that environment enables children to develop a stronger sense of self-worth that stays with them as they grow older.

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A study published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that parents' ability to resolve conflict has an effect on a child's level of anxiety and self-esteem. Additionally, these effects can carry into adulthood.

3. They're less likely to smoke or use substances

Smoking and substance abuse in households of parents who are in love is already fairly low. Many people resort to using substances to numb their feelings, but in loving, supportive households, people aren't often feeling emotions that are so strong that they don't want to feel. When children feel supported and cared for by their parents, they may be less likely to develop those unhealthy habits as adults.

A study published in Social Science & Medicine found that people who experienced more warmth and affection from their parents during childhood were less likely to smoke or engage in substance use later in life.

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4. They have lower stress

Kids growing up in households where parents handle disagreements in a healthy way with less conflict often end up with lower stress levels as adults. When kids aren't constantly exposed to arguments and tension, they can focus on being kids: going to school, playing, and just having fun!

The Greater Good Magazine discussed a study on parental conflict and its effects on childhood stress levels, in which samples of children's stress hormone, cortisol, were analyzed. They found that kids who lived with parents who were constantly fighting had higher cortisol levels on average than children who lived in peaceful families.

5. They are more able to have healthy romantic relationships

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We have all heard that children mirror their parents' behavior, so it's no wonder that if their parents are madly in love with each other, their kids are more likely to have healthy romantic relationships as adults. While it may seem gross as a kid (who wants to see their parents being all lovey-dovey, right?!), being shown a healthy romantic relationship throughout their life is probably the best thing that could have ever happened.

Research suggests that children who grow up watching their parents interact in loving, positive ways may develop similar relationship habits themselves. This can help them build healthier romantic relationships as adults.

6. They are more able to have healthy platonic relationships

Not only are kids of parents who are madly in love more likely to have their own healthy romantic relationships, but they are also more likely to have healthy platonic relationships. People who are able to hold down a happy romantic relationship are far more likely to maintain healthy platonic relationships, too. Being able to model both healthy romantic and platonic relationships for children is incredibly beneficial for them and their future friendships and partners.

Research from the Australian Institute of Family Studies found that children whose parents are happy in their romantic relationships tend to have stronger friendships during adolescence. This suggests that growing up around a loving relationship may also help children build healthy connections with people outside their families. Happy wife, happy life, happy kids with happy friends!

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7. They have more confidence

Children of parents who are happy and in love are more confident because their parents' relationship gives them confidence. We are the sum of the people that we surround ourselves with. So we had better surround ourselves with people that we love and who make us happy and confident.

According to the Raising Children Network, children who receive encouragement and support from their parents tend to feel more confident exploring new things, taking chances, and learning from their mistakes. Growing up in a loving, supportive home can help children develop confidence that stays with them as they get older.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master’s in Literature and Culture, a bachelor’s in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience. Their work is driven by the belief that stories are what make us human.