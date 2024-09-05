J.D. Vance’s Brilliant Solution To The Skyrocketing Cost Of Childcare Is To Have ‘Grandpa & Grandma Help Out A Little Bit More’

Affordable childcare in the United States is no longer attainable. In fact, the cost of childcare — compounded by inflation and the ever-rising cost of living — is so outrageously expensive that many parents have made the difficult decision to quit their jobs and stay home with their kids. This issue is something that voters are hoping will be addressed by the presidential and vice presidential nominees in the months leading up to the 2024 election.

Advertisement

Recently, J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for Vice President, opened up about what he thinks the solution for high childcare costs should be. Unfortunately, but not unpredictably, it isn't holding lawmakers and government officials responsible.

J.D. Vance's solution to the growing cost of childcare is to have 'grandma and grandpa help out a little bit more.'

During a conversation with Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative organization Turning Point Action, former President Donald Trump's VP pick spoke about the issue of high childcare costs in America.

Advertisement

When Kirk asked Vance to address the problem, Vance suggested that instead of providing more resources to parents or passing laws that assist struggling families, the solution should fall onto extended family members to relieve the burden.

"One of the ways that you might be able to relieve a little bit of pressure on people who are paying so much for daycare is, maybe grandma or grandpa wants to help out a little bit more, or maybe there's an aunt or uncle that wants to help out a little bit more," Vance told Kirk. "If that happens, you relieve some of the pressure on all the resources that we're spending on daycare."

Vance then claimed that for those who don't have the support of their children's grandparents or other extended family members, we should "empower" people to get trained for the "skills" they need in the 21st century — although it seemed what he was actually advocating for was a lower standard for childcare professionals.

nimito | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"We've got a lot of people who love kids, who would love to take care of kids, but they can't, either because they don't have access to the education that they need or, maybe more importantly, because the state government says you're not allowed to take care of children unless you have some ridiculous certification that has nothing to do ... with taking care of kids," he claimed, completely overlooking the fact that the high cost of education is yet another issue that needs to be addressed.

"Don't force every early childcare specialist to go get a 6-year college degree where they've got a whole lot of debt, and Americans are [poorer] because they're paying out the wazoo for daycare," Vance continued. "Empower working families. Empower people who want to do these things for a living."

Vance received heavy criticism following his out-of-touch remarks.

To no one's surprise, Vance's comments were not very well received. People pointed out that the solution to high childcare costs isn't just ignoring them and hoping they go away. Especially as a politician and VP nominee, Vance should be able to have a more thought-out and secure plan to tackle childcare costs.

Advertisement

On top of that, grandparents shouldn't have to dedicate their time and energy to taking care of their grandchildren in the place of childcare. That's not their job. Sure, they can offer support, both financially and emotionally, but at the end of the day, their grandchildren are not their children.

Furthermore, not every parent has extended family members who are around and willing to provide support. Some people have to raise children by themselves and don't have the luxury of leaning on their "village."

And by the way, most people who don't have children are already exhausted from having to keep themselves afloat that the last thing they're thinking about is taking care of someone else's child for free.

In a post on X, Vance attempted to clarify his comments, writing that "parents or grandparents might not be able to help, but they might want to, and for those families, federal policy should not be forcing one particular family model." He also doubled down on the importance of providing more accessible educational routes for people trying to get into the childcare field.

Advertisement

Hi Hannah, I hope you've been doing well. A few thoughts here.



1) Many don't fully appreciate how federal (and state) policy penalizes particular family models--particularly in-home care and kinship care--over others. That's true of the Child Care Development Block Grant and the… — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 5, 2024

How about we focus on childcare costs instead, Vance? Because it's not just affecting parents, but childcare workers as well. They don't receive the proper funding they need, and more often than not, childcare workers aren't getting paid nearly enough.

A staggering amount of parents are struggling to afford childcare and basic necessities for their children.

A national poll of 1,048 parents and carers in the U.S. found that 69% of parents reported difficulty paying for childcare. Of those who previously used childcare services, 28% have had to stop as they could no longer afford it, and 27% of those paying for childcare have left their job or studies to avoid the cost.

Parents are struggling; there's no denying that, and for Vance to proudly state that the solution rests in the hands of grandparents and extended family members is just incredibly tone-deaf.

Advertisement

He's simply not looking at the deeper issue. Many elderly people can't even afford retirement, so what makes Vance think that they have the financial means and resources to care for their grandchildren beyond their love?

Politicians must start talking about and addressing the real issues instead of skirting around the topic and providing nonsense ideas and solutions. They should be advocating for paying childcare workers more and better funding childcare services, especially daycares.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.