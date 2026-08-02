I Lost My Kids In My Divorce, Then Sought Revenge In The Most Empowering Way Possible

The first Saturday my kids weren’t with me, I stood in my bathroom holding onto the counter trying to understand what had happened to my life. The house was quiet in a way I had never experienced before. No little feet. No cereal bowls. No “Mom, where’s my backpack?” Just silence.

I stared at my reflection and thought: How did I get here? I was in law school. I thought I understood hard things. But I walked into the most important legal situation of my life with hope and almost no preparation.

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When I decided I wanted a divorce, I didn't have a plan.

I had hope. I had a vague, Julia Roberts-movie vision of walking out the door with my kids, living down the street from my childhood preacher, maybe even doing holidays together with my ex-husband. My brother-in-law looked at me like I had three heads. He looked at me and said, “Hannah, that man is not just going to hand you the kids and the house.

It was the first time it had ever occurred to me that I wouldn't just leave. I was the mom. I genuinely hadn't considered it.

By then, it was too late to think clearly. My husband had already noticed I was different, the way a woman gets different when she's made up her mind. He cornered me one Sunday afternoon. My mouth moved before my plan did. I don't want to be married to you anymore. It felt like my Independence Day. In reality, I had just handed over every advantage I had.

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While I was still reeling, he got organized. He went to our mutual friends first. He went to lawyers, consulting enough of them that it became difficult for me to find representation, a tactic called "conflicting out".

He went to my childhood preacher, the one I'd planned to live near, and said his piece before I could say mine. He had a strategy. I had hope. And as I learned the hardest possible way, hope is not a strategy.

By the time the divorce was final, my kids didn't live with me. I paid child support.

MAYA LAB / Shutterstock

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I took on a mountain of debt and left real assets on the table. I was so depressed I could only keep down one Jamba Juice a day. I felt like the gum on the bottom of a shoe, the kind with parking lot grit ground into it. That was me.

I remember standing at that bathroom counter and thinking, What's the point? I've got nothing left. I don't know if I want to keep going.

And then I saw it. In the corner of the mirror, a Post-it I'd put up sometime before all of this, a Bible verse: Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart. If faith isn't your thing, here is the plain version: "wait, have courage, strength will come."

In legal language, "shall" is a requirement. It must occur.

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Something shifted in me that day. I stopped waiting for somebody to come save me and decided I needed to become part of my own rescue.

Years later, I went back to court. This time I came prepared. I had a law degree, documentation, strategy, and I understood how the system actually worked. The outcome was completely different. My kids came home. I received child support. I walked out of that courtroom with my head up.

I am now a family law attorney in Austin

I lead a firm of about fifty people. I have helped thousands of women through divorce.

And almost every one of them walks in the way I walked in the first time, exhausted, overwhelmed, focused entirely on getting out, with no real plan for what they're getting out to. They are running from something without knowing what they're running toward.

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Divorce feels like a life preserver when you're drowning in a bad marriage. You just want to grab it. What I needed wasn't a rescue. I needed a map.

What I've learned, through my own wreckage and the thousands of cases since, is that the women who fare best aren't the ones with the most money or the toughest lawyers. They're the ones who had a plan before they filed.

Who knew what a judge would actually see. Not the invisible work they did, but what could be proven. Who quietly gathered the financial documents before anyone knew they were leaving. Who had thought through where their kids would be on the day everything changed.

Preparation isn't about being vindictive. It's about not being caught flat-footed the way I was.

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I am not the woman from that bathroom anymore. But I think about her all the time. I think about the women who are standing at their own counters right now, gripping the edge, wondering if they have anything left. And I want those women to know this–that promise on the Post-it, I still think about that woman in the bathroom. I wish I could sit beside her and tell her she wasn’t weak, broken, or failing.

She was unprepared and hurting, and those are not the same thing. Hope mattered. Faith mattered for me. Courage mattered. But preparation changed my life.

That’s what I want women to understand. You do not have to hit the bottom I hit to start making different choices. You can start with clarity. You can start with a plan.

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Hannah Hembree Bell is an award-winning Austin family law attorney, mom of four, and founder and CEO of one of the fastest-growing family law firms in the country, Hembree Bell Law.