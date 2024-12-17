The Hardest Age To Parent Your Child, According To Research

Hint: It's not the newborn stage.

Last updated on Dec 17, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Mother parenting teenage child. dimaberlinphotos | Canva
Advertisement

Though you probably feel entirely justified in your conviction that your early 20s or middle age are definitely the most difficult time of life, a new study has shown that it's actually middle school-aged kids that have the hardest.

Or rather, it's parents of middle school kids that have the hardest time. Either way, it's the scientific explanation you've always been looking for: it's not your fault you were a mess way back in the day.

Advertisement

The study, which was conducted by Arizona State University and published in Developmental Psychology, followed more than 2,200 educated mothers and children, ranging in age from infancy to adulthood. The study evaluated the parents' well-being, parenting skills, and overall feeling toward their children.

Researchers found that parents of middle-school-aged kids, between 12 to 14 years old, fared the worst when it came to parenting.

Parents of teens were the most stressed and/or depressed, and in fact, mothers of infants even had better overall well-being.

Why The Most Sucessful People Were Hot Messes In Highschool, According To Psychology Caleb Oquendo / Pexels

Advertisement

The hypothesis for this is simple: taking care of infants and toddlers is physically exhausting, but when the needs you have to meet adjust from being solely physical to being mental and emotional, it really begins to take a toll.

"As the kids approach puberty, the challenges of parenting are far more complex, and the stakes of 'things going wrong' are far greater," retired ASU professor Suniya Luthar said.

RELATED: 11 Benefits Of Soft Parenting That Boomers Totally Disagree With

There are so many reasons why middle school is the ultimate struggle: your hormones are raging from puberty, you're beginning to become aware of social status, your concept of "self" is beginning to form, and the pressure to perform at school (both academically and otherwise) begins to intensify, and of course, you're experiencing your first bouts of independence. And without an equal measure of discretion, it can lead to some unwise choices. 

"Moms are essentially the 'first responders' to the children's distress, and now they must figure out how best to offer comfort and reassurance, as the old ways — hugs, loving words, and bedtime stories — no longer work," Luthar continued.

Advertisement

RELATED: 11 Things Parents Should Never Discuss In Front Of Their Kids, According To Psychology

Why The Most Sucessful People Were Hot Messes In Highschool, According To Psychology Kindel Media / Pexels

Essentially, this means that middle school is the most difficult time for parents because they're most challenged to respond to their children's real-life problems.

And as well all know, real-life problems are not ones they can distract from with the promise of an ice pop or another half-hour of TV.  So, while life is bound to be hard at times, it seems some transitions are better than others. Perhaps our inability to cope is more an issue of not being taught how, as opposed to just a lack of ability. But hey, we're grateful for everything our parents did — if they gave us everything, we'd never learn for ourselves.

Advertisement

RELATED: Paraprofessional Says There’s ‘Something Seriously Wrong’ With Middle Schoolers Today — ‘They Don’t Know How To Exist With Other People’

More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
The #1 Thing Parents Should NEVER Say To Kids, According To 19 Experts
The One Parenting Mistake That Creates A Narcissist

Brianna Wiest is a writer, editor, author, and regular contributor to publications such as Huffington Post, Forbes, Teen Vogue, Thought Catalog, and many others. She's the author of 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think, and other collections of poetry and prose.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
11 Things Parents Should Never Discuss In Front Of Their Kids, According To Psychology
Estranged Mom Tells ‘Loving Grandparents’ To Go To Their Grandkids’ Christmas Concerts — Even Without Their Adult Child’s Permission
Former Educator Shares The 3 Gifts Teachers Don't Want To Receive From Parents