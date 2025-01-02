Family Celebrates Their 18-Year-Old Unemployed Son Getting A Job At Best Buy As If He’d Just Gotten Into His Dream College

An accomplishment is an accomplishment, no matter how small it may seem to others.

Written on Jan 02, 2025

Family celebrating their son getting a job LightField Studios | Shutterstock
A family’s heartwarming reaction to their 18-year-old son’s news is a beautiful reminder that every accomplishment matters, no matter how small it may seem to others.

A family celebrated their 18-year-old unemployed son getting a job at Best Buy.

In a TikTok that has been viewed almost 6 million times, a family gathered around one of their undoubtedly loved members as he anxiously sat in front of his open laptop, waiting to hear back from Best Buy to learn if he got the job he applied for.

The family moved closer to the computer screen in anticipation and erupted into cheers when the good news was revealed. 

@ericaanus @Best Buy thanks for believing in our baby boy, he wont let you down. #bestbuy @kody @E-rick @D Ellis @IAMTINA @Mrericaanus ♬ 7 years latch - favsoundds

The moment the young man learned that he got the job, his family members hopped up and down while he buried his face in his hands overcome with emotion. The family must have had a hunch that he was going to get the job because they were prepared with their own Best Buy t-shirts for the man to wear to his new workplace.

In the video's caption, the man’s mother thanked Best Buy for believing in her son and promised he would not disappoint them. 

The entire video is reminiscent of those filmed by incoming freshmen and their families learning whether or not they were accepted into the colleges they applied for. It serves as a reminder that college is not the only path that should be celebrated.

@devoncasey18 ♬ 7 years latch sped up - ❥︎mxmlln

RELATED: Stranger Moved By Father's Response To His Son Telling Him He Wants To Be A Garbage Truck Driver When He Grows Up

Viewers loved the family’s reactions.

“Your video made my eyes tear up. Every child deserves a family like that,” one TikTok user commented.

"I didn't even get this much support from my family when I got accepted into med school! What an amazing family to have!" another user wrote.

"Just imagine the celebration when he becomes manager at Best Buy," a third commenter added.

Every one of your child’s milestones deserves a reaction like this man’s family gave to him. After all, an acceptance into college is far from the only achievement worth celebrating. 

Having supportive family members is invaluable — it boosts a person's self-esteem, encourages positive behavior, increases life satisfaction, and benefits mental health. A family who supports you during hard times and cheers you on during the good can make all the difference. 

Dad supporting his teen son LightField Studios | Shutterstock

RELATED: 7 Ways To Build A Family You Don't Have To Run Away From, According To Estrangement Experts

Everyone's accomplishments deserve to be celebrated. 

Every person's journey in life is unique, shaped by individual passions and values. Success is not one-size-fits-all, either. Having your own unique goals allows you to stay authentic to who you are rather than conform to societal expectations. 

Whether this job is the first step into a successful management career or a placeholder until he finds something else, merely getting the job is a reason enough to celebrate. Anyone who has applied for a job as of late knows just how challenging the current job market is

Landing a position is a major accomplishment and he's certainly lucky to have a supportive family by his side who recognizes and celebrates his feat. 

RELATED: Young Man Rides The Bus Alone To His High School Graduation With No One There To Support Him — So A Kind Stranger Steps In

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.