Daughter Expected To Start Paying Household Bills A Day After Graduating Because ‘Now That She’s 18, It’s Not Free’

Graduating high school is a milestone moment when 18-year-olds get their first taste of adulthood. While most teens get a bit of a grace period with their parents that allows them a chance to get on their feet and make a life plan, others aren't quite so lucky.

One mom decided her daughter would be one of those unlucky teens. She shared on TikTok that her daughter was about to graduate high school, and she expected her to start contributing to household bills the day after she got her diploma because that made her officially an adult.

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A mom expected her teen daughter to contribute to household bills the day after graduating high school.

"Now that my daughter has graduated and she's 18, I told her that she has to start paying rent. She has to pay for all her own activities, her gas, her food. I told her that I will do a breakfast, lunch, and dinner thing, but anything in between or other than that, she needs to decide or contribute to the food herself," the mom shared in her video.

She explained that any and everything else is now her daughter's responsibility, and she's required to get a job while also going to school. She made sure to tell her daughter that since she has classes, she should be working a minimum of 30 hours a week. This has become their family's new normal because her daughter has turned 18 and now nothing is free anymore.

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"When she hadn't graduated yet, it was still time. You know, I was still helping. But now that she's graduated and done, free ride is over. You know, it's time to adult," she continued.

People in the comments were flabbergasted at the level of responsibility that she was putting on her daughter, who had barely started life. Many pointed out that this was a surefire way for her daughter to end up resenting her, while others insisted that in this economy, these expectations are going to be hard to follow.

Many young people are moving back in with their parents to save money.

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

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For many young adults, the idea of moving out isn't as easy as it once was. In fact, 7 in 10 young adults have raised their move-out savings target in the past year, pushed by tariffs, inflation, and rising rents.

On top of that, 2 in 3 young adults have delayed or turned down at least one major life milestone because they couldn’t afford to move out, including job opportunities, higher education, and relationships.

This idea that a freshly turned 18-year-old who just graduated from high school should now be fully financially responsible for herself might be a little unrealistic.

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Parents are still supporting their adult kids now more than ever.

According to a survey from Savings.com, at least 50% of parents are currently financially supporting at least one of their adult children. While $1,384 was the average contribution from parents of children who are 18 and older in 2024, the number has shot up to $1,474 in 2025.

"I think several factors have led to parents helping their adult children," explained certified financial planner Den Murley. "Broadly speaking, the rate at which the cost of living has increased, compounded with the known culprits of inflation and student debt, are forcing people to assess their cash flow sources. Another potential factor is people’s willingness to evaluate their spending habits."

Considering that parents are supporting their adult kids in such large numbers, it's clear that young adults can't even stand on their own two feet financially, even if they truly wanted to. There should be a little more leniency for recent high school and even college grads, so they can at least find their footing before being expected to suddenly start contributing in a household and to a family that should really be supporting them.

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Nia Tipton is a writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.