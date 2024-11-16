Dad Turns His Daughter's Room Into A 'Jail Cell' & Removes All Of Her Belongings After Finding Out She Skipped Class

All parents have had to discipline their kids at one point or another for bad behavior, but what happens when the punishment doesn't fit the crime? Does a teenager cutting class justify a dad putting his daughter in jail?

Single father Vince Nyla removed all of his daughter's belongings from her room and turned it into a "jail cell" because she cut class with her friends, and some are saying although clever, his message was a bit extreme.

Advertisement

After finding out his daughter skipped class, a father turned her room into a 'jail cell' and removed all of her belongings.

Vince recorded himself moving out his daughter Nyla's rug and bed, among other personal possessions, because she skipped her second-period math class with two of her friends.

He reasoned that he does his best but wrote in text over his video, "I can be the very kool [sic] dad, or I can be the very crazy dad," insinuating that he chose the latter.

Advertisement

After completely emptying out the room, he swept and mopped the floor, leaving behind a shirt for her with the words "I skipped math class" written across the front.

Following criticism, the dad clarified his daughter had a bed and wasn't sleeping on the floor.

Many commenters were concerned that the bed had been taken from Nyla, but Vince clarified that he moved it out for the sake of the video and assured viewers that his daughter was sleeping comfortably at night.

Disgruntled that he had to justify his actions, Vince argued that many parents are too "soft" with their kids, and don't teach them that actions have consequences — a concept that he felt was integral to their success as adults.

Advertisement

"My daughter is going to understand when you do something bad, there are harsh consequences," he said.

The dad asked viewers to stop judging him for his parenting choices.

He shared that Nyla had been acting out more since starting seventh grade, so he had to be more strict with his house rules with her, as he'd been more lenient in the past.

One important point to mention is that while Vince's method might seem extreme on its face, Nyla was always safe and well cared for. She was never in danger, and in looking through Vince's other videos, they seem to have a close relationship.

While his original video gained lots of hate, his explanation generated lots of praise.

Advertisement

The top comment read, "You did nothing wrong! I respect you for being an active and concerned parent. "

While it's important to discipline children, it may be wise to evaluate the best way to do so more carefully.

Children need to understand right from wrong because one day, they will enter the real world and need to understand the weight of their actions. However, extreme punishment may not create the desired change in behavior.

According to Dr. Laura Markham, who was trained as a Clinical Psychologist at Columbia University, punishment without discussing the root cause of the behavior, especially as children get older, won't necessarily prevent a repeat of the actions.

Advertisement

It may even foster dishonesty because children are solely aiming to avoid punishment.

Disciplining children in positivity may be more effective. For instance, taking the time to acknowledge what they did was wrong and have an open and honest conversation about why they did it is a good first step.

Markham asserts that children need to make amends for their bad behavior, but parents are responsible for helping heal the emotions that cause such actions to occur. This helps kids develop the skills needed to self-regulate.

Advertisement

Every parent has the same end goal: Raise a child who will be ready to face the world as an independent adult. Vince is no exception. Could his discipline be controversial? Absolutely. Just remember, it was intended for social media. Some of what he posted might be rooted in truth, but cleaning out an entire room for cutting class ... it's probably best to take that with a grain of salt.

Sahlah Syeda is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.