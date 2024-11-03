Dad Shares The Hilarious Moment He Realized Parents Should Never Lie To Their Children — ‘It Will Always Backfire In Your Face’

As a parent, telling your kids the occasional white lie is sometimes needed to keep the peace, avoid bigger situations, or fuel their imaginations. Whether that's telling them that Santa Claus is real or explaining that vegetables can give them superpowers, these little fabrications often serve a bigger purpose.

However, children are also known to spread these lies, telling anyone willing to listen. Moses Cox, a content creator and dad of two, admitted that he learned the hard way what can happen when a child takes a little white lie and runs with it.

He shared the hilarious moment when he realized parents should never lie to their children.

Moses explained that he's 31 and his wife, Kim, is 38. They are a blended family, and while his wife isn't his children's biological mother, she is their mom "through and through," and the kids refer to her as such.

Recently, Kim celebrated her birthday and thought it would be harmlessly funny to tell the kids that she was turning 19.

"[The] problem is, I'm not saying that she looks 19, but Black don't crack, so it's somewhat believable," Moses admitted.

"Fast-forward to this school year, and my son Jaylen comes home with a portrait that he drew of his family," the dad continued. On the portrait, Moses's 6-year-old son labeled each family member and included their age. For his mom, he put 19.

Still, Moses insisted that it had been all "fun and games." It wasn't until he attended an Individualized Education Program (IEP) meeting at his son's school that he realized that the funny fib had real consequences.

At the meeting, the dad noticed that some of the teachers were giving him strange looks.

"I went to the IEP meetings by myself. Kim stayed home, and I noticed that all of the teachers [were] looking at me sideways," he recalled. "I thought I was just being crazy." Then, the teachers started asking weird questions.

They questioned how old he was when he had his children — 23 — and what it was like having a family at such a young age. They asked him about falling in love with his wife and how it happened.

After every answer, the educator aggressively scribbled notes on a paper.

The questions continued until the dad interjected to ask why he was being asked questions that did not relate to his children's IEP.

The teacher's answer was both shocking and hilarious.

"She tells me Jaylen has been going around telling everybody with an ear that daddy is 31 and mommy is 19," Moses recounted.

Since the teachers didn't know that the Cox family was blended, many of them started doing the math and were concerned by the age gap between the parents, especially the age at which Kim would have become a mom.

"The whole time, the teachers have been thinking that I got Kim pregnant when she was 11," Moses realized. "That's not what happened ... and now they've been spreading rumors about me to the other teachers and the other PTA parents."

"I'm innocent!" he concluded the humorous video, urging other parents not to lie to their children, because you never know who they will tell or how it will come back to bite you.

