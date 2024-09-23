Dad Kicks His 14-Year-Old Daughter Out Of The House After He Finds Out She's Pregnant For The Second Time

A father caused a bit of a stir online after finding out his teenage daughter was pregnant and demanding she, and her child, move out of his house.

At just 14 years old, his teen daughter apparently didn't take practicing safe sex seriously and found herself pregnant for the second time. Needless to say, her dad was done.

"What [do] you mean you're pregnant again?" the father questioned his 14-year-old daughter. "You just graduated eighth grade."

Angry that his daughter was going to become a mother for the second time, the man demanded to know why she'd ruined her future just as she was about to head to high school.

"I'm about to send you to your mama," he continued, telling her to start packing her things. "You gotta get out my house."

The dad insisted that he was "cool" the first time his daughter got pregnant because she made a "mistake," however, he is unwilling to help her again. He accused her of getting pregnant "on purpose."

The 14-year-old claimed that she "didn't care" her dad was kicking her out, and she was more than happy to go live with her mother, though her insistence didn't last long.

"She don't even want me to live with her either," the teen said of her own mother. Still, her dad was adamant that she leave as soon as possible. "That's on you and your mama," he said.

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

He demanded that she get herself, all of her things, and her baby's toys out of his house immediately.

"So you're not gonna take care of your grandson?" the teen mom asked her dad. Still, he held his ground — "Get all of the toys and [crap] out of my house."

Parents are encouraged to try to be supportive and helpful when dealing with a pregnant teenager.

It's valid for parents to be angry and upset when they learn that their teenager has gotten pregnant — especially for a second time. Yet it's important to consider how the young girl is feeling.

Pregnancy, no matter your age, is daunting. When you're not even 15? It's a likely terrifying experience. You're still a child yourself, yet will soon be responsible for another human life.

Remember that the best response as parents is to offer as much support as possible. While it may be tempting to kick your pregnant child out or disown them, they need your aid now more than ever.

Planned Parenthood explained that it's normal for parents to feel a range of emotions when finding out their teen is pregnant. However, what's done is done. Your child's actions cannot be reversed, and now you must deal with the aftermath.

"Your teen needs your help now — maybe more than they ever have," they wrote. "Anything you can do to work through your toughest feelings so you can help your teen will be important. Seek help from close friends and family or a counselor or therapist."

Teen parents are already at risk for a slew of obstacles in their lives. More than half of teen mothers never graduate from high school. Less than 2% of teen moms earn a college degree by age 30. About a quarter of teen moms have a second child within 24 months of their first baby.

During such a tumultuous and confusing time, teenagers going through pregnancy need all of the love and support they can get. Allow the expected baby to bring your family closer together, not drive a wedge between you. Show your pregnant teenage girl or teen-father-to-be compassion, no matter how challenging.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.