Dad Cries In His Car After His Daughter Received 4 Awards At School — ‘I’ve Never Reached Those Heights Before’

When a man posted a video of himself crying on social media, he apologized for coming across as “weak” or “lame.” However, most people agreed that he was anything but and cheered him on as he expressed his emotions.

The man’s tears were not due to sadness but rather pride for his daughter, who he knows will move mountains someday!

The dad cried in his car after watching his daughter receive four awards at her school.

In an emotional TikTok video that has garnered over 1 million views, the proud father (@mr.review832) revealed just how ecstatic he was for his young daughter, who had received not 1, not 2, not 3 — but 4 awards at a school ceremony.

“Call me whatever you want, but I never expected my child to receive 4 awards,” the tearful father admitted.

Having never been an academic student himself, the man said that he never could have imagined the day when his own flesh and blood “reached those highs.”

“Call me weak, call me lame, but I’m crying because I never thought that could come from me,” he said.

He expressed how proud he is of his daughter, adding that he had to hold back his tears during the award ceremony so she wouldn’t worry.

Even if he wasn’t as academically accomplished as his daughter, the man is determined to keep giving her the best he possibly can in life to help her reach even greater heights. “Now I’m on my way to work to get this bread for her!” he said.

fizkes / Shutterstock

Others were moved by the father’s pride and praised him for his vulnerability.

“You’re not lame, soft, none of that, bro; I’m proud of her for you, too,” one TikTok user commented.

“Be proud of her daddy!! If not you, then who?” another user wrote.

“Cry in front of her because she needs to see your pride and all its form. So happy for you and congratulations to her!!!” another user urged.

@healingwithrodman Pause the video and go tell them you’re proud of them please ♥️ ♬ original sound - rodmanlavalais

Graduations, proms, last sports games of the season, and end-of-the-year award ceremonies can be emotional for any parent. However, it evokes an entirely different feeling in a parent when they watch their child reach all of the goals they never got to themselves.

All parents hope for the best possible life for their children, even if it means being granted the opportunities they never had.

So if you notice a parent in tears as they watch their child march across the stage to receive a participation award, sports trophy, or diploma, be aware that they likely never felt the pride of holding that physical evidence of all of their hard work in their own hands, and the sight of their child being able to do so is pure magic to their eyes.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.