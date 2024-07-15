Dad Cries & Admits He’s Tired Of Struggling — ‘I Try To Be A Good Man, I Can’t Look At My Daughter & Wife Knowing I’m Failing’

A man completely broke down as he struggled to balance work, fatherhood, and marriage in the current state of the world. His confession resonated with other men who felt immense pressure and thanked him for his vulnerability.

The man cried as he admitted that the everyday stress of life was making him feel like he was failing as a husband and dad.

In an emotional video, the dad, @beardednorse1 on TikTok, got candid about being a father and husband in modern-day society, particularly given the world's current political and economic state.

“I don’t know how any of you keep going and going and going, I know you got to be at the same level of mental health as me,” the tearful father said. “Every day it’s something new.”

Whether it’s a report on the news that the country is going downhill or the cost of living once again increasing, it seems as if every day something else has the man feeling even more defeated.

“I’m tired of struggling. I’ve done everything I can. I try to be a good man,” the man admitted. “I take care of my daughter, I take care of my wife … I can’t keep going.”

No matter how wisely the man spends and saves his money, he is still struggling to afford a decent living for his family. “I own a painting company, and I still can’t [expletive] make it,” he said. “I can’t look at my daughter and my wife and know I’m failing.”

The man begged everyone to “wake up” and stand up for the injustices many of us have to endure every day.

“It’s our turn to [expletive] eat! I want to eat! I want my family to eat! I want you guys to eat!” the man hollered in frustration, encouraging everyone to start helping each other out, regardless of what our political affiliations may be. “Let’s struggle together. Let’s be a team,” he said.

Many applauded the man’s brutal honesty and call to action.

“This video should be played for Congress just before each session. They need much reminding! Thank you for allowing yourself to be vulnerable enough to resonate with all of us. I feel this deeply,” one TikTok user commented.

“You are a good man. I hear you. Please hang in there. Keep reaching out,” another commenter wrote.

Other people, unfortunately, related all too well to the man’s struggles.

fizkes / Shutterstock

“I feel you. It seems impossible sometimes," one user shared. "I’m a carpenter and can't afford to build my own house. Low on mental health and money watching the rich get richer."

“My fiancé and I are over a six-figure income together and we struggle. It’s all of us… you’re not alone, seeing this proves I’m not either,” another user wrote.

In the midst of wars, world hunger, inflation, lack of leadership, and the cost of living on the rise, the man’s video serves as a visual representation of how many of us feel every day. We wake up, work endless hours, barely have time for ourselves, and are unsure if we will even be able to afford to eat dinner some days.

For many of us, the modern-day political and economic climate is soul-crushing and damaging to our mental health.

Around 1 in 5 Americans struggle with mental health, with anxiety being reported as one of the highest mental health disorders. It is no coincidence that 13% of Americans also cannot afford to pay most of their monthly bills, and 46% make barely enough to do so.

Keeping up with the current cost of living standards is exhausting, and many people have no choice but to take on multiple jobs just to make ends meet. No one’s mental and physical health should have to deteriorate just so that they can afford to live.

We should all follow the man’s advice and call on our government to change things soon. In the meantime, we should also start lending a helping hand to one another and allowing more room for grace. We never truly know what hardships people are experiencing behind closed doors.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.