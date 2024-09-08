Bride-To-Be Tells Fiancé That She'll Only Wear Makeup To The Ceremony If He Does

Wearing makeup is a personal decision. No woman should feel like she has to conform to societal expectations to don foundation, concealer, and the like — even on her wedding day.

Still, one bride-to-be has received pushback from her in-laws regarding her decision to get married makeup-free.

The bride-to-be told her fiancé that she would only wear makeup to the ceremony if he did.

"I do not wear makeup," the 26-year-old woman wrote in her since-deleted Reddit post. "I experimented with it as a teen, but I hate the way it feels on my face, and I just don’t really see the point. My face is my face, and I think it’s a good one as is."

The soon-to-be bride explained that her fiancé has never once complained about the fact that she doesn't wear makeup and has always insisted that she looks better with a natural face.

His mother and sisters, on the other hand, have been outspoken about the fact that they find her preference to be a bit "weird." However, after she set some boundaries, they no longer make comments about it to her face.

The woman explained that she and her fiancé are currently deep into wedding planning — she's already picked out a dress and made arrangements for a hairstylist, among other things.

Despite her clear makeup-free preference, her mother-in-law suggested she hire her friend as a makeup artist for the big day.

Her mother-in-law claimed that her friend was a "wonderful makeup artist" and would give them a good deal, however, the bride stood firm in her decision to not wear makeup.

"I said no thanks, I wasn’t planning on makeup for the wedding as I never wear it," she recalled. "She tried to insist, saying that I would regret not wearing it when I saw the photos, but I held firm. I’ve seen myself in prom dresses and other fancy occasion pictures and have never wished I had worn makeup."

The makeup-free movement has certainly gained traction in recent years, with celebs like Pam Anderson embracing the natural look. On TikTok, for example, there are over 1.7 million posts using the #nomakeup, proving that this bride's choice isn't really rocking the boat in terms of out-of-the-ordinary beauty choices.

If she doesn't want to wear makeup to the wedding, then she shouldn't have to, especially if she's not someone who wears makeup regularly. It's her decision and her decision alone. If she feels more comfortable and confident without makeup, then that's all that matters.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Not taking no for an answer, her mother-in-law recruited her son to her cause.

"[My fiancé] asked if I would just wear makeup for the ceremony and pictures," she revealed. "I told him I want to look at my pictures and see me. He said it would still be me, just 'the best version of me.'"

That only further frustrated the woman, rightfully so. He chose to side with his mother instead of actually listening to what his wife-to-be wanted on their wedding day. If she is more confident without makeup, then that is the "best version of herself" — not a version that compromises her wishes on a day that is all about her and their relationship.

Giving a well-deserved ultimatum, the woman told her fiancé that if he wears makeup to the ceremony then she will too.

"He said I was being unreasonable but couldn’t come up with a reason why the pictures would look better if I wore makeup but not him, so he stormed off," she recalled. "I wear lipstick; he wears lipstick. I wear foundation; he wears foundation. His can be completely neutral, but he has to wear it for the day and do the test run and everything the stylist wants."

Best smile studio | Shutterstock

Frankly, her fiancé should not be trying to pressure her into wearing makeup and should instead tell his mom and sisters to back off. Considering this is the woman that he's planning to marry and spend the rest of his life with, there should be more understanding, compassion, and support for her decisions.

If she doesn't want to wear makeup, that should be the end of the discussion, as she'll surely look beautiful either way.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.