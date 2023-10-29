Birth Photographer Refuses To Book New Mom After Claiming That A C-Section Isn't 'Giving Birth'

A photographer garnered a slew of criticism and was accused of being insensitive after her text conversation with a new mom was posted to Reddit. Posting to the subreddit "r/badwomansanatom," the photographer berated the pregnant woman for how she would be delivering her baby.

She refused to book a photoshoot with a pregnant woman after claiming that a C-section isn't 'giving birth.'

In a screenshot of a text conversation between the mom-to-be and a birth photographer, the mom expressed anger and disappointment after the photographer seemingly refused to book an appointment to shoot the mom and her baby, all because of the type of birth she would be doing.

Photo: Reddit

"I had no idea that birth photographers discriminated [against] people for how they birth their babies but that's good to know," the mom wrote in a message to the photographer.

In response, the photographer proceeded to send a lengthy text, berating the mother and shaming her and seemingly other women who have to get C-sections to bring their babies into the world. She claimed that a C-section is surgery and therefore she isn't "giving birth," and that because she's having the baby surgically removed from her abdomen, she isn't actually having a "real birth."

"That is not birth, no matter how you swing it and I for one don't want to be there to take pictures of it. If you decide to give motherhood a go from the get and have an actual birth, let me know and we can schedule your session," the photographer replied.

To make matters worse, she accused the pregnant woman of "cutting corners" by having a C-Section, and that she shouldn't want to start off the journey of motherhood that way. Suffice it to say, the photographer's response didn't bode well with Redditors, who were ablaze with their own opinions on this photographer's out-of-pocket response.

"I had a C-section. I could have given birth vaginally and would probably have been fine, but my son could have died. Sorry, I'm not cut out to be a mother because I want my children to live," one Reddit user shared, while another user added, "How are you gonna shame all women who get C-sections? The vast majority are done because a successful vaginal birth just isn't possible."

"This lady is really saying she'd rather have a dead baby or dead mother than have women follow their obstetricians' advice."

Unfortunately, many women face stigma from others when it comes to delivering babies through C-sections.

C-sections, just like vaginal deliveries, are an incredibly common procedure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, C-sections are common and account for more than 30% of deliveries in the United States.

Despite almost one-third of births happening via C-section, they are still heavily regarded as being an "unnatural" way to have a baby. Many argue that it's an "easy way out" or chosen out of convenience when in reality, many doctors sometimes stress the importance of delivering a baby through C-section because it's a life or death instance.

Photo: Iryna Inshyna / Shutterstock

There is also no such thing as a birth being easy in any sense of the word, whether a woman is delivering vaginally, via C-section, with an epidural, or without. Stigmatizing labor and delivery, and propping up one form of giving birth over another, is just another way to pit mothers against each other. The journey of motherhood is unique to each woman, and no one should be shamed or made to feel guilt for how they brought a human life into this world.

The idea that giving birth vaginally, or without medication, is considered a "natural" birth is such an outdated and frankly hurtful rhetoric to spread. Women should feel empowered and supported to make informed and safe choices about their childbirth experience because, at the end of the day, the primary goal is always the safety and well-being of both mother and child.

Every mother should be deserving of celebration and respect for doing the extraordinary — bringing life into this world.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.