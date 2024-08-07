5 Basic Lessons Adult Kids Understand (That Their Parents Don't)

Let me ask you a couple of questions. How many stressed-out, unhappy, and directionless adults do you know? Now answer the same question but replace adults with kids 12 and younger. It’s a much smaller list, isn’t it? I’ll bet many of the kids on your list are related to the adults from the first question. Coincidence? I think not.

Humans are born with the tools to live a successful and happy life. Children are born with innate traits that enable them to survive and thrive. Unfortunately, they learn from the adults in their lives to go against those instinctual traits. Instead, they learn a BS (Belief System) from the adults who shape their personality and outlook. They “grow up.” Maybe the better option is for adults to “grow down.”

Here are five basic lessons adult kids understand (that their parents don't):

1. They know the power of persistence.

Kids never quit. They keep working towards whatever they want. I bet you can’t name one kid who gave up trying to go from one place to another to get what they want. Regardless of physical limitations, children will figure out how to get from one place to another — even if it is not what most would consider walking.

How many times a day do you see people give up? How many times is that person you?

2. They know what they like.

To a kid, something either “is” or “is not." They love what they love, and they hate what they hate. The stuff in between — they just don’t care. How much time and energy do you spend on “stuff” that doesn’t matter?

3. They are driven by curiosity.

Who? What? Why? Where? When? These are the five most commonly used words by kids. They are constantly asking questions. Their growing brains require information to fuel thought and further growth.

How many adults do you know who “know” everything? An Oxford University study helps show that when a person loses curiosity, the horizons of their world become the walls of their box.

4. They live like it's play.

How often have you told your kids to quiet down because they are having too much fun? Kids are passionate about having fun. They love to play.

Research from 2014 reinforces that the most effective educators and parents find ways to make learning fun because we all learn better when we are in our peak emotional state. So, why not be in that state as often as possible? Why not be there on purpose?

5. They value the importance of splashing in puddles.

What do kids do when they encounter a puddle on the sidewalk after a rain? They step in it. They kick it. They might even roll around in it if you let them.

What do adults do? They walk around the puddle or try to jump over it. While trying to avoid the puddle, they either worry about what might happen or complain about the puddle being there in the first place. So yes, literally splash in puddles. Better yet, stomp in puddles. Enjoy how good it feels.

