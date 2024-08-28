America's 'Unschooled' Kids — Wild Heathens Or Assertive Self-Starters?

With unschooling, kids have more autonomy and can choose what they do each day; which activities to partake in, what games to play, what and how often to read; these are all choices left up to the kids themselves with very little ‘policing’ from parents.

It’s called unschooling simply because there’s no curriculum and no set schedule. From the outside, it may seem that unschooled kids aren’t learning at all, but they are learning, I can assure you.

As a family, we’ve come to discover that kids learn best while playing. Unschooling can be as simple as parents introducing a variety of play-based activities throughout the day.

Aside from extra playtime for kids and less pressure on parents, there are many benefits of unschooling. We’ve transitioned from unschooling toward a more traditional homeschool approach and back again. We’ve done it all and have altered course depending on the specific needs of our family at any given time.

During times of unschooling, my kids experience more autonomy, which is hugely important for their self-esteem and development.

I watch them beam with pride when they’ve completed a project or finished a chapter book and their pride is heightened when it’s a project or book they’ve chosen to take on themselves. In a world ruled by adults, what a nice feeling for a child to have a say in their day-to-day activities- to take control over a portion of their time. Because it is their time, after all.

Just because they’re children, doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of choosing wisely. By allowing my children to take charge, my time is free. During our unschooling periods, I feel more like an educational ‘facilitator’ rather than a ‘teacher.’

We’ve been doing the same thing long enough that my kids know the drill and know what’s expected of them. While my kids are learning, I’m able to attend to other tasks that require my attention and I feel less pressure throughout the day.

Of course, I’m around to assist or answer questions if they need my help, but I’m not hovering over them waiting for the work to get done. Some days they choose not to do any schoolwork, and that’s okay, too.

Research has shown that homeschooled children's social skills scores were consistently higher than those of public school students.

This leads me to one of my favorite aspects of unschooling: way more free time for the kids.

With no curriculum to adhere to and no ‘schedule’ to keep, kids can focus on, well, being kids. This fact alone opens more doors for them- more experiences.