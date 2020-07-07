8 Tips For Parenting In A Pandemic This Summer To Save Your Sanity

With limited activities this summer, how will you manage your mental state while managing your kids?

It’s the beginning of July and school has ended there are only a few summer camps open and they might not be particularly safe, given increases in coronavirus outbreaks. So you have to rely on completely new summer parenting tips to get through their off time. Now what?

Parents, if you decide not to take the risk and enroll your kids in summer camp you will have to create a way to keep your kids engaged while still trying to work and maintain some sense of sanity.

If you were planning to send your child to camp is it worth it even if the organization takes every precaution possible? Two, if you choose for your child to participate in a virtual summer camp that will mean more screen time after two and a half months of online school.

So it looks like the best alternative is to stay home, but how do you balance providing a variety of activities for your child while maintaining a sense of peace for yourself?

Here are 8 ways you can plan out your child’s activities for the summer and still maintain your sanity:

1. Set expectations for the summer.

It’s best that you let them know they will be books over the summer and/or a skills workbook. There is such a thing as summer slide, yet according to a study by scholastic books, 20 percent of children 6-17 read no books over the summer with that percentage trending higher between ages 15-17 at 32 percent.

Reading will allows your child’s imagination to take flight and allows them to forget about having the summer they are used to.

2. Keep their schedules flexible.

Remember your children just ended months of somewhat excruciating online school. You don’t want the summer to be a repeat performance.

As a parent, you will want to look at your work calendar and try to plan their skills work around those meetings. That way when you have the flexibility to enjoy activities either inside or outside, that will make your time together more pleasant.

3. Choose how you plan out their day.

If your children are younger a set schedule will probably be the best way to go, but if your kids are tweens/teens you will want to set their schedule based on their learning style.

For example, your child may have more of a “doer” personality so will respond better to a to-do list as opposed to a scheduled day.

Keep in mind no matter what you choose it will be imperative to make sure there are consequences if they don’t complete their daily tasks.

4. Technology may have to be your friend.

Cell phones, video games, and television can provide several hours of daily entertainment for your child, but you have to remind yourself that too much can lead to health issues, anxiety, and depression.

5. Maintain a sense of discipline in your routine.

As soon as you hear from your child, “I’m bored,” it will be easy to just chuck it and just allow them to do whatever as long as they stay out of your way.

A better alternative may be to ask them for ideas to make their day more exciting, no matter how crazy. It might be the most enjoyable thing you do over the summer. But stay disciplined and don’t allow your child’s emotions to dictate giving up.

6. Set boundaries

Let your kids know there will be times during the day when you’re off-limits and they will have to entertain themselves. That just might be a good time for them to just go outside and play and do some outside activities like tending the garden.

7. Be vulnerable.

You may wonder why this is on the list, but we as parents constantly struggle with ensuring that our kids get the best. Kids are smart, so they know these aren’t the best of times.

If you act like everything is great it teaches your child to suppress negative emotions and only embrace the positive ones and that’s not realistic. When they see that you are struggling with this new normal just like they are it will strengthen your bond.

8. Have a nice summer and relax.

Don't forget to spend some time just relaxing and enjoying your time with your kids. This is an unprecedented time and it's difficult on everyone. So make sure you get to just enjoy your children whenever you get the chance.

Keith Dent is a relationship and life coach, as well as the author of the In The Paint: How to Win at the Game of Love. His work has appeared on sites like The Good Men Project, MamaMia, and The Real Dads Network. You can reach out to him directly for help planning the summer with your kids.

This article was originally published at Georgetown ACS Blog. Reprinted with permission from the author.