If She Does These 11 Things, Your Girlfriend Is A Keeper

These are the signs of a good girlfriend to look for.

We all want true love in our lives — it's finding the right person to give you that love that's the hard part. There are so many different types of people, and a million different ways to meet them. So how can you be sure you've found the right one? How do you know if the girlfriend you've chosen is perfect for you?

If you're wondering whether the woman you're dating is truly relationship material, there are a few traits you should look for.

Here are the signs the woman you're with knows how to be a good girlfriend. Don't ever let someone like this go!

1. She's supportive.

She's a fan of all your endeavors and doesn't delight in belittling you, mocking your efforts, or generally ruining your mojo. If you feel you have a mission or calling in life, you need someone who will help, not hinder.

2. She's a good person.

If you can't think of half a dozen or so reasons why this is the case, then we have a problem. "She's sexy" and "I want to sleep with her" do not count as reasons that she's a good person, by the way.

Attraction and infatuation are all very good, but can lead you into the trap of an instantly heavy relationship — and those rarely last.

3. She is honest.

Even when it's not easy to hear. Sure, you'll get along just fine with a "yes" woman... for a while. But to build something with lasting potential, you need someone who is there to call you on our crap.

Also, an honest person who is not afraid to say how they feel about things will be less likely to say stuff to please you, and then put up with something they actually dislike — that's the road to resentment, which can destroy relationships.

4. She's the perfect candidate to take home to mom.

...or anywhere else. You shouldn't worry about your girlfriend being rude to family or causing a scene during a date. If she's great fun for a night out or in the bedroom but nowhere else, it's a non-starter.

5. You have chemistry.

I don't mean Coke & Mento's chemistry — explosive is not what you're after. I'm talking about sharing a sense of humor, making each other laugh, and having complementary personalities. If this chemistry grows, then you know you're onto a good thing.

6. She's not still dealing with ex-drama.

We all have them, but how we relate to them or describe our relationship with them says a lot about how available we are. If she's still fighting with them, she's probably not available and worse, is demonstrating how things will end in your relationship.

Note: if she's still best buds with her ex, that's possibly not a great sign either.

7. She has good relationships with her family and friends — and yours.

Family and friends are important in relationships. If she can't respect these areas of your life, then she's not the one for you. Whatever your beliefs, she needs to live with and respect them.

She might not think all your friends are great, but she shouldn't be too selective about which of them she wants to spend time around. If she does that, she's making it harder for you to be around them, and effectively limiting our contact with them. That should ring your, "she's trying to change who I am" alarm bell.

8. She gives you the space you need.

To fix cars, climb mountains, play video games, put the world to rights over beers with your friends, or whatever you want to do in your free time. Crying, fighting, or sulking when you choose to do those things once in a while isn't a good sign.

9. She's not your usual type.

If you have a usual type, then you're likely repeating relationship mistakes by choosing not just the same physical type, but also the same toxic behavioral traits in women.

The fact that things are different, and she's a tall, quiet brunette when you have a trail of short, bubbly blonde exes is a good indicator, rather than something to worry about.

10. She likes herself.

Someone who isn't comfortable in their own skin is hell to deal with. Occasional compliment fishing or looking for reassurance about something is on the normal scale. However, someone looking for that stuff all the time shows no confidence and will wear out even the most patient man.

11. She forgives easily.

One little grudge fosters resentment and can destroy a relationship. Many grudges are a recipe for disaster.

If she shows that she bears grudges and finds it difficult to forgive and move on with exes, colleagues, or in any area of life, then she's not the one for you. You don't want a pushover, but someone who understands that the past is the past and can leave it where it belongs.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!