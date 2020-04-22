2 Foolproof Steps To Saving Your Marriage On The Brink — For A Stronger, More Connected Union

The one thing that won’t ever work is focusing on what makes him happy instead of yourself.

If married life is not what you thought it initially was, it's time to learn how to save your marriage and bring back love and intimacy into your relationship.

When I married my husband over 20 years ago, I thought the heart–wrenching days of dating angst were over.

I thought I’d never again have to worry about my man becoming distant from me or withdrawing.

And yet, the unthinkable happened: Our initial wedded bliss gave way to disconnection to the point I felt like I was living with a stranger.

I tried everything to save my marriage, including trying to talk to my husband over and over about it.

But I was exhausted from trying to change him until I made an important, life-changing discovery: The only way to change him and save my marriage was to change me.

I realized that I had lost track of myself and my own happiness, which resulted in my husband doing the same.

Once I started to make small changes in myself and put the focus back on the most important person — me — I was able to save my marriage and create a stronger, more connected union than ever.

If I was able to do it, so you can you.

Here are 2 foolproof steps to saving your marriage on the brink in order to have a stronger and more connected union.

1. Forget about him.

That’s right. As mentioned above, putting yourself first is the key to inspiring a man to put you first.

If you don’t feel good about yourself and have high self–esteem, you won’t have what I call a "high degree of difficulty."

That’s when a man perceives that you honor and respect yourself, and you know what you will or will not tolerate.

Of course, it’s impossible to do this when you are using so much of your time and energy to please your man and give him what you think he wants.

2. Make yourself happy.

If you only take away one thing from this article, let it be this: The one thing that won’t ever work to help a man make you happy is to focus on making him happy!

And here’s the amazing thing: What makes a good man happy is to make yourself happy!

One of the simplest ways to do this within marriage is to "date yourself." That means that you do for yourself what would please you.

If you’d like your husband to take you to dinner, tell him you’re taking yourself out to a spa lunch.

If you wish he bought you more presents, treat yourself to something you really want. It doesn’t have to be expensive, it just has to make you happy.

This could mean taking an hour every day for yourself to do yoga.

Once he sees that you’re not setting aside your wishes for him, he’ll remember the wonderful woman he fell in love with and what made her unique.

A change of vibe like this in you can actually re-light a man’s passion and help save your marriage.

It’s worth repeating: Good men like to make their women happy. Period.

They like to give presents, they like to take you out, they like to be faithful to you, and they like the way it feels when you feel good about yourself when you’re with them.

They like the way it feels when you let them know you feel good. It makes them feel like men, and it makes them happy.

So if you want to save your marriage, stop exhausting yourself trying to change him. Instead, focus on making yourself happy first.

If you expect that he will do his best to make you happy without demands by just letting him know when he makes you happy, you’ll be on your way to more love than you ever imagined.

Rori Raye is a trained relationship coach who’s helped thousands of women transform their love lives. For more dating and relationship advice, subscribe to her free newsletter.

This article was originally published at Have The Relationship You Want. Reprinted with permission from the author.