What Is ‘Mom Rage’? How To Manage Anger While Parenting In A Pandemi

"Mom rage" stems from unrealistic expectations and poor boundaries.

I still remember when a good friend and trusted colleague told me “you never know rage until you have kids.” This was in my innocent, pre-kid days and I trusted her on that as I had heard all about mom rage in my office. I did not, however, truly understand what she was talking about until I had my son. And I’m here to tell you, mom rage is real and impacts even those of us who work with parents and kids professionally!

Over the time I’ve been a mom, plus adding in my clinical experience as a parent consultant and child/teen therapist, I’ve realized a few things about what mom rage is, and isn’t.

Mom rage is something that happens when you become so overwhelmed with parenting and emotions related to your child’s behavior, that you snap a bit. This might look like just needing to walk away from your child as you feel you might yell at them all the way to actually yelling at them and losing your cool.

Mom rage is not an excuse to be angry and take things out on your child… while I always want to de-stigmatize any parenting struggles we have; I am also a big proponent of parents learning to manage their emotions effectively so that we have a shot at helping our children do the same. Just because rage is a perfectly understandable emotion for parents to experience, it does not excuse taking that anger out on our children.

Luckily, there are ways we can all cope with the frustrations of parenting more effectively even during a pandemic. It is important to understand the roots of these feelings first though. In my experience personally and professionally, I believe that most parenting frustration comes from either unrealistic expectations of our children or ourselves or poor boundaries.

Unrealistic expectations of our children

The expectations that we place on ourselves and our children are just so often unrealistic that it would be comical if it didn’t lead us to feel so frustrated with ourselves and our kids at times. We expect them to be happy, compliant, and easy going pretty much all the time and particularly if we are having a hard time or feeling stressed. This is entirely unrealistic both because our children are 100% going to have their own feelings and reactions to things but also because their feelings are influenced by our own. If we are stressed and struggling, they will most likely be feeling the same way. They just don’t have the ability to communicate that effectively so often they will either explode or make unrealistic demands (my toddler’s favorite is asking for ice cream in the morning) and then explode when those demands are not met. While these explosions can be difficult to tolerate as parents, they are an important emotional release for our children.

We also might be expecting them to be able to do things that they developmentally are not capable of. Like switching attention to us in a second or cleaning up an entirely destroyed room by themselves. It is crucial that we learn to question what we are expecting of them and if it is a realistic expectation.

Unrealistic expectations of ourselves

We also have unrealistic expectations of ourselves as parents. Not only are our kids supposed to be happy and easy going all the time, it is somehow our fault or responsibility to fix things if they are not happy. When our kids are struggling or not engaging in the things we think they should be, we often blame ourselves first. Not only is this setting us up for failure as parents, it is setting ourselves up for feeling frustrated.

We also might feel that we need to always be perfect, say things in just the right way, be ever-present and available to our kids, or even that we should always be happy, patient, and fun. This is just not possible even before we were all home all the time but it is certainly not possible during a quarantine!

Parents are under an immense amount of pressure and feel that they are responsible for every element of their child’s development. While this comes from deep love, it also comes from some level of anxiety about our child and their ability to cope with and succeed in our world. Unfortunately, this anxiety also leads us to ty to control things out of our control which also sets us up for failure and frustration.

Poor Boundaries

The other area that most often leads parents to frustration is expecting their children to just follow rules and respect boundaries that ae loosely and inconsistently set. I am often the first person to tell parents in my office that their kids’ job is to challenge their authority and at times to break the rules so that they can understand the cause and effect of receiving a consequence. This is a critical part of learning but wow, as a parent, it is incredibly frustrating. Going back to my earlier example about my son asking for ice cream at breakfast, it still sometimes surprises me that he continues to do this after I consistently say no. Just to clarify, I have never given him ice cream in the morning! On a rough day though filled with testing limits, it is hard not to feel frustrated that he asks for things he can’t have and then becomes inconsolable when he can’t have it.

Unfortunately, this is all a part of being a parent. We need to learn how to set more effective boundaries but also how to have realistic expectations. During the current pandemic, parents are being placed under an unreasonable amount of stress that is building on the stress we all felt anyways parenting in our current parenting climate. The more we can lean into understanding why we feel how we feel and how we can approach theses situations differently, the better.

If you find yourself feeling frustrated or in a state of mom rage often, asking yourself these questions might help…

Do I have realistic expectations of myself?

What am I expecting of my child? Is it realistic?

What would realistic expectations look like for us?

Do I have enough time alone to allow myself some down time? How can I create it?

How can I prioritize my needs?

What do I need to do to better model how I can manage my emotions for my kids?

Am I setting boundaries in a firm, clear, and consistent way?

Erica Wollerman is a licensed clinical psychologist who has held a passion for helping people since beginning her career in psychology in 2006. If you would like to read more about her work, check out Thrive Therapy Studio.