4 Ways To Tackle Common Family Issues In The ‘New Normal’ Of COVID-19

Many families are struggling with the complexities of the COVID-19 impact.

Everyone has family issues and learning how to deal with family problems the right way is key to keeping the peace.

And, right now, many families are really struggling with the complexities of being back under the same roof again.

It’s one thing to be together on holidays, or school breaks or even vacations. It's another thing altogether to have your children move back home, with no job, no money, and, in some cases, no good prospects for when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

You may also be facing uncertainty about your job if you're the parent.

Of course, as a parent, you want to help, be there for them, and let them know that you believe in them.

Just beware of your good intentions, especially if you have the urge to rescue them.

Transactional analysis says, "If you enter as the rescuer, you will exit as the victim or the scapegoat."

In other words, your best intentions may backfire and damage a relationship that is not only under pressure right now but is very important to you.

As a parent, you become the victim if you start to feel taken advantage of, even when you unintentionally invited the behavior by falling into old patterns of doing too much for your child and expecting too little.

Likewise, you can become the scapegoat, if you try to rescue them by recommending solutions to their problems and the solution just happens to fail.

Now, you have unintentionally set yourself up to be blamed.

There are ground rules for managing stress that can really help you avoid these and other pitfalls.

Here are 4 ways to tackle common family issues during COVID-19.

1. Establish boundaries and clearly state your expectations.

In other words, if you just let this all happen, organically, you’ll be more likely to fall into old patterns. The assumption seems to be, "We lived together before, we can do it again. What’s the big deal?"

It’s a big deal.

Often, both the parents and the adult child have very different expectations. The parent expects the adult child to abide by a set of house rules, usually without stating the rules.

Whereas, the child expects to have the same freedoms they had living on their own, with the added benefit of having someone to do their laundry.

A patient of mine said she came home at 3:00 a.m., expecting everyone to be asleep and her father was waiting up for her and asked her where she’d been.

She was astonished that he was up, but even more astonished that he thought he had a right to ask her that question.

He, on the other hand, was astonished that she was out so late for "no apparent reason" and for not letting anyone know where she was or what time she’d be home.

Turned out, most of his anger was because his wife could not sleep since she was anxiously waiting for her daughter to be back home safe and sound and somehow it became his job to make that happen — another example of rescuing.

So this is where stating the House Rules can really help:

Let people know that you are going out and when you will be back and if that changes, let people know what your new ETA is.

Clean up after yourself — every time — in the kitchen and bathroom.

Do your own laundry.

Ask before you take it and put it back where you got it.

It's also important to have a Family Meeting to come up with an agreed-upon set of house rules.

It covers who does what in terms of chores, cooking, grocery shopping, mowing the lawn, who pays for the "extra" wifi services, who can park their car in the garage and who uses the street, who walks the dog, and so on.

Once you have an agreement, everyone signs off on it. Some families even make it fun.

You can create a penalty jar so that if you mess up, you have to cough up a buck or two and buy that week’s pizza.

Or you draw out a "special projects" card (cleaning the gutters or organizing the garage) that you get to do because you dropped the ball.

2. Use assertiveness skills.

Use "I" sentences instead of the "you", which are always experienced by the receiver as accusatory.

For example, instead of "You were inconsiderate and disrespectful when you invited your boyfriend to spend the night without asking us", use, "I'm not comfortable with your boyfriend sleeping over. It creates a problem for us with your little sister."

3. Reframe the nature of your relationship

To avoid slipping into old dysfunctional patterns, treat your family member the way you treat your best friend. Would you expect your best friend to pick up your bath towel or replace the toilet paper roll for you? Probably not.

If your best friend was dating a skank, would you volunteer your opinion? Hopefully not. Even if s/he asked you? Probably not. Well do not do it with your parent/child either.

Sometimes we over-share and in so doing, unintentionally invite people to weigh in. If you do not want to hear what your family member thinks of the person you are dating, hold back a little bit. Let your friends set you straight, it always seems more loving when they tell you what an idiot you are being than when your parents/children do.

In general, boundaries are very important. If you are the parent, resist the temptation to over-do it. If your kid’s car is out of gas, it is NOT your job to fill it up. If you are the adult child try to think of yourself as a guest in your parent’s home. Even though you are not, and it is still your home, if you frame it that way, you will likely show more sensitivity to their needs.

Have some compassion for your parents. It is a huge adjustment to have people living in your home after years of being child-free. The more grown-up you seem, the less they will worry about you. The less they worry about you the less they will nag you. Win win!

4. Be open to new activities and family rituals.

In the time of COVID-19, many families are finding new hobbies that they can do together. The old one was always going out to eat. Blah! Games and puzzles are coming back strong. Some of my patients have started book clubs with their parents, another good thing. Or binge-watching TV series together as a family. Fun!

Sheltering At Home Too Long Can Undermine Your Confidence

Many of my patients returning home are beginning to see themselves as “kids” again. They begin to wonder if they can “make it” on their own and they start to lose confidence. When that happens, it can become a slippery slope. This is especially true today with all of the uncertainty that COVID-19 is causing in the US economy.

If you are the parent, this is when you will be the most vulnerable to rescuing your child and filling out that job application for him/her. Don’t do it. It sends the wrong message and may be interpreted as a lack of confidence.

I am not saying that you do not offer financial, emotional or even practical advice, since the children whose parents do offer such advice have been shown to have clearer goals and more satisfaction in pursuing them. [2] Just don’t do the work for them.

When it comes to offering advice, less is more. One of my patients told me “My dad thinks that breakfast is a huddle and he is the coach. Every morning, he calls the plays and we are expected to cheer from the sidelines…I really hate coffee now.”

For the adult child, get out of the house. DO NOT SPEND THE DAY IN BED! (Unless you want to completely drive your parents up the wall.) Meet with friends at a coffee shop that has outdoor seating and work on your resume. Stay away from Facebook, nothing worse for the old self-esteem, try Linked-In instead. Network, connect, put yourself out there. First and foremost, have a plan for moving out.

You’ve got this!

If you, or your family could use some help with managing stress during COVID-19 isolation call Dr. Norton at 513-205-6543 or visit eatingdisorderpro.com TODAY!

