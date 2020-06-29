3 Ways To Keep A Man Attracted And Lusting For You Forever

You've got him hook, line, and sinker, girl.

Ever wonder why men sometimes act so hot and cold? One day, he’s totally into you and very affectionate, and then without any obvious reason he stops calling, acts distant and withdrawn, and no longer seems to be interested in you. It leaves you wondering what you did or said to change his mind about you.

What’s going on? The bad news is he’s not feeling attracted to you anymore, but it’s the last thing he’ll admit to you. But the good news is that it’s easy to have a man start feeling it for you again, if you know what to do.

If you can learn how to create intense feelings of emotional attraction inside him, everything in your relationship will feel more effortless. Here are a few tips for creating that attraction.

1. Understand why a man can see you as needy, even when you're not.

Did you know that a woman doesn’t actually have to actually be needy for a man to get that icky feeling inside when he’s around her? The ways you share your feelings and lend emotional support to your girlfriends can bond your friendship, but that kind of talking and intimacy can actually make a man feel anxious and smothered by you. Asking a man such things as, “Why didn’t you call yesterday?” can also make a man think you’re needy.

2. Avoid the predictable, boring behaviors of other women.

A man loves being around a woman who has more to talk about than the boring, every day stuff. When you meet a man, asking him what he does for a living or talking about your job is boring. It’s what every other woman does. Men will love being around you if you communicate a love and enjoyment for life, and bring a unique and upbeat energy that will set you apart from every other woman he knows.

3. Create a level of unpredictability.

If a man can’t guess what you’ll do or say next, he’ll be constantly thinking and wondering about you. Learn to create a level of unpredictability and it will work like magic. For example, use humor and teasing when possible. Men love it because it is one of the primary male languages for bonding and connection.

Men usually lose interest in a relationship and leave when they stop feeling that gut-level of emotional attraction. That’s why it’s important to know what to do to trigger those feelings to keep the spark alive and healthy in any relationship.

Christian Carter is a dating and relationship coach who wants to show you how to create intense attraction with a man, and give you the inside scoop on what he's really thinking.