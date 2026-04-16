Why Zohran Mamdani Is Reportedly The First NYC Mayor In Years To RSVP ‘No’ To The Met Gala

The Met Gala is known as the biggest annual event in the fashion industry and always attracts plenty of celebrities, but one well-known name is reportedly turning down his traditional invite.

Although the mayor of New York City usually attends the Met Gala as a sign of support for one of the city’s fundraising cultural events, newly elected Zohran Mamdani will not be on the steps of the Met on the first Monday in May, according to a report from Page Six, in a move that aligns with his values but still sparks controversy.

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Sources claim that Mamdani turned down the invitation because it ‘goes against everything he believes in.’

Page Six had several sources that addressed Mamdani’s planned absence. Apparently, he and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were invited to the Met Gala because it’s traditional for the mayor to attend. Recent mayors Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio, and Michael Bloomberg all showed up when they were in office.

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One source told the outlet why Mamdani wouldn’t be there, and seemed to support his reasoning. “He’s not coming,” they said. “And it would be foolish if he did … Can you imagine? It goes against everything he believes in.”

An anonymous socialite offered a different opinion, arguing that it’s a tradition that shouldn’t be broken. “It’s such a New York institution,” they said. “I think he should go. It’s a very New York moment.”

It appears that Mamdani might have ethical objections to the event.

Between being almost unknown in politics as a former member of the State Assembly and drawing criticism for labeling himself a “democratic socialist,” people were skeptical of Mamdani’s candidacy. But he managed to win the election and become a bit of a liberal folk hero in the process.

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In June 2025, Mamdani made headlines for sharing his view on billionaires. “I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country,” he said.

@couriernewsroom Posters are going up calling for people to boycott the 2026 Met Gala, which Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs. Video and posters via @People Vs Elon ♬ Suspenseful and tense orchestra(1318015) - SoLaTiDo

It makes sense that he wouldn’t attend the Met Gala, then. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos will serve as lead sponsors and honorary chairs this year. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $268 billion.

Additionally, this year's event will be co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman. Beyoncé is the only other celebrity involved who is actually a billionaire, but the whole idea of hanging out with the rich and famous doesn’t seem like Mamdani’s style.

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Mamdani might be trying to send an important message in an era where everyone has forgotten the original purpose of the Met Gala.

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The Met Gala must seem awfully shallow to a lot of people, especially if they aren’t interested in debating whether or not A-list celebrities stuck to the night’s theme. It does serve, first and foremost, as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, though. The 2025 gala brought in a record-breaking $31 million for the institution.

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It’s been a part of New York society since 1948, when it was created by publicist Eleanor Lambert. So, technically, it has played an important role in New York City for quite some time now, and it is all for a good cause. But it can be hard to focus on that when everyone is waiting to see what their favorite star is wearing.

You could easily make the case that Mamdani should attend the Met Gala because it’s some sort of unofficial mayoral duty and important for the city. However, in a time when the gap between the rich and poor is growing wider, it’s hard to watch a bunch of celebrities parade around in priceless designer looks.

If Mamdani really doesn't attend, he could be doing so as a matter of principle and setting a good example for other politicians who seem to have forgotten where the line exists between their job and that of an actor or influencer.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.