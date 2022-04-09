Woman Wonders If She Is Wrong For Screenshotting 'Gross' Messages Guys Sent Her & Sending Them To Their Mothers

A woman has posted to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A**hole), looking for advice on whether she's in the wrong for how she retaliated against men who were harassing her.

The woman, who is 18-years-old and in college, has been getting bullied and harassed by three guys in one of her classes.

They've been sending her messages online, and according to her, are "gross/harassing messages," and "NSFW pictures," choosing not to go into too much detail on what exactly the messages consisted of.

The teen decided to respond by sending the messages the men sent her to their mothers.

She admits that she should've reported them to someone at her college, or just blocked their messages, but instead she decided to screenshot every message they'd sent her, found their mothers through their Facebook pages, and sent the screenshots to them, making sure to include an explanation of who she was and how their sons have been bothering her.

"Their mothers were horrified and shocked by what I sent them explaining what was going on and all three are on my side," the woman wrote in her Reddit post.

Some of the woman's friends praised her for sending the messages to the guy's mothers, saying they got what they deserved.

But some of her other friends criticized her for taking it too far, telling her she was out of line for involving their mothers, especially considering she doesn't know what their home life is like.

She clarifies at the end of her post that the three guys had been bullying her in person as well, but after reporting it to her college's administration, they only received a warning.

They started sending messages and pictures after she reported them "as if to prove I couldn't do anything. I figured reporting them again wouldn't work so did this."

Most people under the woman's Reddit post were in agreement that she was NTA (Not The A**hole) in the situation.

"The people saying you took it too far are the same ones who would defend those guys' behavior as 'just guys being guys.' What they were doing is organized sexual harassment, and it needs to be forwarded to school administration as well. Those are rapists in the larval stage," one user commented.

Another user commented, "Each of these guys could potentially be charged criminally; instead, you told their mothers. I applaud you for employing a method that will ensure they have some kind of punishment from their families. To be clear, it may not be any more effective overall than reporting to the police, but it's worth the shot."

"As for your friends who say you took it too far, I'd ask them how far they think the three guys have gone, and whether that's too far? Then tell those 'friends' to eff off."

"Boys are far too often excused from facing [the] consequences of their actions. If they were being respectful none of this would be an issue. They weren’t. Perhaps they’ll think twice before they pull a similar stunt," another user added.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.