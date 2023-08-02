The Uncool Way To Determine If You're In A Healthy Relationship

There are many ways factors that make up a healthy and strong relationship, including mutual trust, respect, and effective communication.

However, one woman explained in a TikTok video to viewers the best way to determine if the person you are in a relationship with is meant for you and if the partnership is compatible. Lola's insight led many people in the comments section to reflect on their own relationships.

She explained that one major sign of a healthy relationship is how easily you can be yourself around your partner.

"The real tea is that healthy relationships actually draw out the corniest, cringiest, wackest, most uncool version of yourself because that means you feel safe," the woman, named Lola, began in her video.

She continued, pointing out that if you can meet someone who allows you to be your most authentic self and doesn't judge you for the different parts of your personality, then you have found your person and that relationship is at its healthiest.

"If you meet someone that makes you feel like you can embrace your true, goofy, Ronald McDonald self, you won," she said.

Lola's opinion and advice on what makes a relationship long-lasting and healthy absolutely depends on the space your partner allows for you to show the genuine and, oftentimes, silly parts of your personality.

In a healthy relationship, both partners should accept the other as they are, including their strengths and weaknesses. There is no pressure to conform to societal norms or unrealistic expectations, instead, there is genuine appreciation for each other's uniqueness.

The best part about being in a relationship is feeling that emotional safety with the person you are with. It's truly something when partners can share their feelings, thoughts, and vulnerabilities without the fear of being criticized, belittled, or invalidated. Knowing that you won't be judged negatively allows you to be more transparent and honest.

In the comments section, people shared the fun quirks that they share with their partners.

"My fiancé and I communicate like 30% by meowing at each other and I cannot believe I’m admitting that in public," one TikTok user shared.

Another user added, "Yes! I've never felt so safe in a relationship. it feels like little me is safe to just be a kid. it's nice."

"My husband and I have 3 secret handshakes... that we will do without thinking in front of an audience," a third user chimed in.

A fourth user wrote, "He’s the only person that I don’t feel like I need to mirror. I’m just me when I’m with him. And I never realized this until just now."

Partners who can be their most authentic selves with each other experience deeper connections and a sense of security that contributes to the long-term success and happiness of their relationship. A relationship must be also a safe space where both you and your partner can thrive and experience a fulfilling life together.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.