Wife Shuts Down Husband Who Asked Her To Get A Boob Job — But Wonders If Her Response Went Too Far

After a woman's husband makes a brazen comment that she should get a boob job, she wonders if she was in the wrong for how she responded to him.

In the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A**hole), the woman and her husband, Jared, have been married for three years. She explained that Jared is currently out of work after getting fired for having a fight with one of his coworkers and that she is the one now paying their rent and utilities.

She and her husband make time to see his family on a weekly basis, but they do not know that Jared is currently unemployed because he thinks they'll see him as a failure, and more specifically his mother. So, he asked his wife to keep it a secret.

"Last night we were sitting eating dinner at the table. His cousin was talking about his fiancée going to Brazil to do a boob job. Jared asked if he was serious then "flattered" [future sister-in-law's] boobs saying they're perfect and that he didn't understand why she'd get a boob job," the woman wrote in her Reddit post.

Jared then turned to his wife, who shared that she has a flat chest and is insecure about it, and stared at her chest while she was eating.

He told her, "Hey why don't YOU get a boob job, you're the one who needs it the most."

Immediately after the comment was said, his mother gasped and scolded him, while his wife said, "it's fine," before turning to her husband and telling him, "I'll get a boob job once YOU get an ACTUAL JOB since you've been unemployed for 6 months now!"

After saying that, Jared was in disbelief and his mom began questioning him about being unemployed, which he initially denied but then admitted was true.

"It got awkward with his mom scolding him and others shaming him for it and for hiding it. He got so overwhelmed he went outside and stayed inside the car [until] I came."

The minute the woman got to the car, her husband started yelling at her that she shouldn't have said anything about him being unemployed to his mother, and accused her of turning his family against him.

She argued that his comment about her chest had been insulting, but he shrugged off her feelings, saying he'd only made the comment because he was trying to "give her a piece of advice," and there was nothing wrong with him wanting her to look pretty.

He added that he had only been trying to be encouraging and supportive, but that what she had said was the complete opposite and that she'd only said it to hurt him.

"He dropped me off at home and then went to stay with his buddies. I called him later thinking he calmed down but his friend said he didn't want to speak to me and I should give him space," she concluded.

Most people under the woman's post commented that she was NTA (Not The A**hole) in the situation with her husband.

"Call him back and tell his friends they can come pick up his stuff. He's not paying for rent anyway. You're perfect the way you are and instead need someone that sees you for you," one user commented.

Another user commented, "He said an incredibly hurtful thing to you under the guise of helpful advice. Can you ever imagine telling someone you love to have surgery to change their appearance so that they could be more 'attractive.'"

