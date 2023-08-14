Woman Shares The Tattoo She Got In Honor Of A 'Favorite Memory' With Her Father So He Doesn't Forget Her

A woman shared her father's sweet reaction after she showed him the tattoo she had gotten to honor him.

In a TikTok video, Isabel explained that after her father had received a somber diagnosis from his doctor, she decided to design a tattoo dedicated to him, so that no matter what happens in the future, they will always be together.

She surprised her dad with a tattoo of their favorite memory so he would never forget her.

In Isabel's video, she filmed the moment that she surprised her father with a tattoo that she had gotten for him. "So, I got a tattoo and it's actually for you. I designed it a couple of months ago when I was at school," Isabel began in her video, speaking directly to her dad.

She informed viewers in overlay text on the screen that she had gotten the tattoo following her father's diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. "I’ve really wanted to get it. I hope that Mom can get a matching version," she continued.

Isabel then unveiled the tattoo that she had been covering with her hand, which is an outline of two waves followed by the number 52. She explained to her father that the number is his birth year, and the two waves represent them both.

She proceeded to ask him if he knew why she got two waves, and when her father answered that it was because he liked them, Isabel agreed before recalling one of her favorite memories with him. "It's because we went sailing and you taught me how to sail. Ever since I was little, that's my favorite memory with you."

"I had it on my arm because it'll never fade and you'll always remember it. Every time you see me, it'll always remind you of us, and when you were born, and the memories you helped make with me. It's my favorite one."

Isabel's dad immediately got choked up, laughing and sobbing as he hugged his daughter.

This heartwarming display of affection and the emotional gesture Isabel made for her father captures the essence of an unbreakable father-daughter bond, and the power of cherished memories and long-lasting connections.

Isabel's tattoo honoring her father is a testament to the strength of their bond and her determination to keep their shared memories alive. Their moment serves as a gentle reminder of the beauty and resilience of familial connection, even in the face of adversity.

In the comments section, many people shared their emotional reactions to watching the bittersweet moment between Isabel and her father.

"I am crying. Your pain is palpable. When I was your age, a brain tumor took my mom from me. He will always be with you sweet girl... I promise," one TikTok user revealed.

Another user added, "Just lost my mom to dementia after an 8-year-long battle. Take all these special moments in. Sending you big hugs."

"This father did something right with this young lady... and what a wonderful idea showing her deep love for her father," a third user chimed in.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.