'Open Relationships' — The Why Behind Our New Podcast

The brand new podcast launches on October 10, bringing the brave conversations you need and breakthroughs you deserve.
By Andrea Miller
Written on Oct 06, 2023
I'm Andrea Miller, the CEO here at YourTango, and I'm overjoyed I'm finally able to share this news: We here at YourTango are launching an incredible, entertaining new video podcast in partnership with iHeartRadio!
In addition to my role as CEO, I’m also a wife, the mother of two young boys, a friend, sister, daughter, co-worker, neighbor, and a passionate advocate for relational wellness.
YourTango's new "Open Relationships" podcast launches on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Our new "Open Relationships" podcast brings all of these parts of me and YourTango together, and I can't wait for you to hear the brave, bold conversations we're going to have with thought leaders who want to help us all transform together to heal our hearts.
The ambitious goal of our "Open Relationships" podcast is to help you open up emotionally and elevate your relational wellness.
We aim to help you transform all of your relationships — including those with your significant other, family, friends, co-workers, and, critically, with yourself.
Early episodes feature superstars in the relationships and wellness space, including Marianne Williamson, Helen Fisher, Sue Johnson, Guy Winch, Stan Tatkin, Harville Hendrix, Helen LaKelly Hunt, and other favorite authors, influencers, artists, leaders and change makers.
At a time when the stakes could hardly be higher, “Open Relationships” addresses crises facing our society today, such as:
- The loneliness epidemic and mental health crisis.
- The hurt, heartache, and reactiveness so many of us feel and experience on a regular basis.
- The overwhelming use of personal technology that prevents us from nurturing the close relationships that are required for us to truly thrive in our lives
Relational wellness is not a nice-to-have. It is a need-to-have!
Yes, many relationships are wonderful, but even the great ones can be challenging. Nurturing relationships is critical to our well-being, health, and happiness. Relational wellness is as important as mental and physical wellness. It's as important as getting enough sleep, eating well, managing stress, and exercising.
I'm acutely aware of the degree of hurt and heartache "out there." And when I say “out there," it’s really “in here” — in our own hearts and minds.
I am profoundly motivated to take what I have learned over the years at YourTango and assemble many of the world’s foremost thought leaders to bring you a show that can transform your life while providing a lot of laughter, candor, courage, wisdom, and actionable takeaways.
Together with my co-hosts — media critic and author, Joanna Schroeder; New York Times bestselling author, Jonas Koffler; and Emmy-award-winning producer Bryon Adkins — we will practice and discuss what it looks like to be more open in our relationships, including putting ourselves — and each other! — in the hot seat.
I promise you: We go there.
It takes real courage and heart to be successful in our relationships, and we're here to transform together. I truly hope you will join us on this mission.
And for me, it is a mission — an important and deeply personal mission — because the stakes in our lives are so high!
Andrea Miller is the founder and CEO of YourTango, the leading online magazine dedicated to love and relationships. She has been featured frequently in the media, including multiple appearances on The Today Show, The Early Show, Better TV, CNN, E!, Fox News, ABC, and radio stations across the U.S.