Matt Damon's Daughter Has No Problem Putting Her Own Dad In His Place — Maybe Talking Back Has It's Benefits

Matt Damon's daughter Isabella is generating quite the fanbase for herself online — albeit unintentionally!

Isabella Damon has been in the news recently following Damon’s announcement that he "retired" the f-slur for LGBTQ people, but apparently she’s been putting her father in his place for years now.

Who is Isabella Damon? How Matt Damon's daughter is keeping him grounded.

Isabella is Matt Damon's 15-year-old daughter who is making headlines for trolling the award-winning actor.

Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have 4 kids together: Alexia, 22, Isabella, 15, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11. Barroso had Alexia before marrying the actor, making Damon her step-father.

Damon is doing his rounds of promotion for his new movie ‘Stillwater’ and always ends up talking about his daughters, especially Isabella.

He clearly loves all of them dearly, but Isabella is getting all of the attention as the second-oldest.

i hope matt damon's daughter is having a good day pic.twitter.com/we48diz9M7 — olivia (@dadswhotweet) August 1, 2021

Matt Damon’s daughter Isabella made him stop using the homophobic f-word slur.

In an interview, the 50-year-old actor revealed that his daughter had to write him a treatise in order to get him to stop saying a homophobic slur.

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter,” he said, “She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You!’”

The movie Stuck On You was released in 2003, where Matt Damon plays the role of a twin brother that prefers to stay out of the spotlight while his other brother tries to become an actor — go figure.

“She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous,” he said, “I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

People all over social media are confused: why would he share that information? How could the Harvard-graduate be so ignorant?

I’ve lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons:



1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized using homophobic slurs was a bad thing *months* ago; and



2. Being foolish enough to think that was a cute story he should share with the world. pic.twitter.com/WtudX2fGtb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 1, 2021

Considering how much he’s been talking about his daughters, he probably wanted to share more about how influential Isabella is.

How Matt Damon managed to get this far into the 21st century without understanding the harmful effects of the words he was using is a mystery, but it’s very clear that he was very accepting of the change and understood what his daughter was telling him.

The 15-year-old plays a very important role in his life, keeping him in check in more ways than one and always keeps him on his toes.

Isabella Damon refuses to watch her father's famous movies.

Damon has previously revealed that his daughter is not the biggest fan of his movies, or at least that's what she makes out!

“If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it," Damon said. "If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass.... She's looking for ammunition all the time.”

Earlier last month, Damon was asked if people still associate him with “Good Will Hunting.”

He says that fewer people do because of the age of the movie, and that Isabella refuses to watch it, “She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good."

"She just likes to give me sh*t."



Academy Award winner Matt Damon talks with Seth Doane about shooting his new film "Stillwater," and what his daughter thinks of some of his past films pic.twitter.com/7RX8Hq1h7b — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) July 15, 2021

When asked to clarify, he said “She just likes to give me s**t. My daughter said, 'Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad there's nothing great about that movie.'"

Damon says Isabella is hilarious — and we agree!

In an interview promoting his new movie, "Stillwater", he said “She's like one of the funniest people I've ever met. She's really cool.”

‘Stillwater’ is a movie about a father on a mission to free his estranged daughter from crimes she didn’t commit.

“It's easier to find my way into a character [if they're a dad], he said, “They become a lot more relatable. If you can draw a direct correlation to your own life, it's always a lot easier."

It makes sense that his promo tour always leads back to them, they are a very huge part of his life and it’s on brand for the movie.

"She keeps my feet firmly on the ground," he says. But who knows if she'll ever see the upcoming film!

