El Chapo's Wife Pleads Guilty On Multiple Charges — Details On Emma Coronel Aispuro & Her Alleged Crimes

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, wife of the infamous drug lord Joaquín Guzmán, aka, El Chapo, 64, pleaded guilty in court today to helping her husband run his drug and crime empire.

The charges against Coronel Aispuro include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine, as well as money-laundering conspiracy, and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

Coronel Aispuro traded her usual runway-worthy fashions for a green jail uniform as she pleaded guilty to the three offenses as part of her federal plea deal.

Who is El Chapo's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro?

Prior to her February 2021 arrest and today's guilty plea, the former beauty queen had attracted media attention for her good looks and lavish lifestyle.

Here's everything you need to know about Emma Coronel Aispuro, the young wife of one of the most feared drug lords in the world.

Emma Coronel Aispuro is not only an American beauty, she's an a former beauty queen.

Despite Coronel's reputation as the "Mexican Kim Kardashian," the dark-haired beauty was born near San Francisco in 1989.

She then grew up in Canelas, Durango, a small rural town in northwestern Mexico, and is a dual citizen of both Mexico and the US.

As a teen, Coronel was crowned the Coffee and Guava Queen in a local beauty pageant, a title El Chapo allegedly helped her secure — possibly by nefarious means.

According to Newsweek, some reports suggest the drug lord bribed judges to crown his future bride with the top title.

Coronel Aispuro was El Chapo's teen bride.

Coronel wed her infamous husband on her 18th birthday, July 2, 2007.

The couple met the previous year at a party hosted by Coronel's father.

"I would say what won me over was his way of talking, how he treated me, the way we began to get along — first as friends and from that came everything else," Coronel said in a 2016 Telemundo special.

According to Fox News, she is believed to be Guzmán’s "third or fourth" wife.

She has stayed in the family business.

Coronel met her notorious husband through her father, Inés Coronel Barreras, a cattle rancher and drug lord with the Sinaloa Cartel.

"She is the daughter of another Mexican drug trafficker, so she was brought up in the business," a former DEA official told Fox.

Coronel Aispuro is a mother of two and devoted wife.

The former beauty queen gave birth to twin daughters in the summer of 2011. El Chapo allegedly arranged for his wife to travel to California ahead of the twins' arrival so she could give birth on US soil.

Newsweek reports that authorities tracked Coronel to Lancaster, California, where she gave birth, but she was not arrested.

Throughout El Chapo's arrest and trial, Coronel has remained supportive of her husband, one of the world's most notorious living criminals.

Since his most recent arrest in 2016, Coronel has publicly come to her husband's defense, advocating for his rights and pleading for his fair treatment behind bars in her Telemundo interview.

She was in the courtroom almost every day of his trial.

She has asked for privacy.

Although the beauty queen was once well-known for frequent posts on two Instagram accounts bearing her name, she has since asked for privacy.

"I want to clarify that I don’t have any social media sites and that I am not the one who is posting those pages,” she wrote in a recent letter to the Mexican press, according to the New York Post.

“I never wanted to be in a situation to have my life exposed. I am not interested in exposing my life in front of millions of people who I don’t know,” she continued, adding, "I ask what I have always shown everyone, and that is respect."

Kayla Kibbe is a writer who covers trending celebrity and entertainment news, love and relationships.