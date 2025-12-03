What Your Spotify Wrapped Minutes Listened Says About You

It's that time of year when Spotify releases its yearly "Wrapped" for loyal users. It's a fun and exciting way to look back at all of your top songs, favorite artists, and even the number of minutes that you listened to music throughout the year. However, when it comes to minutes listened in particular, it can actually reveal a lot more about your personality than you realize.

Your Spotify "Wrapped" can hint at your mood throughout the year, your routines, and even who you are when no one is around to see. They're windows into your habits and just how much music really does affect the soul.

What your Spotify Wrapped minutes listened to says about you.

According to IFPI's 2023 Engaging with Music report, the average time people spend listening to music each week is 20.7 hours. A statistics report from iHeart found that over 403,418 minutes is the longest time spent listening to music on Spotify.

For those who listen to around 1,000 to 10,000 minutes of music on Spotify, it might mean that you're not really that avid a music listener, or just a Spotify user in general. Having 10,000 to 30,000 minutes might also mean that you're more of a casual listener. There might be times when you really need music, but for everyday tasks, you might be the type of person who either enjoys the quiet or even puts on a simple podcast to pass the time.

However, if you're someone who listens to between 30,000 and 60,000 minutes on Spotify, then you enjoy having music playing almost wherever you go and for whatever you're doing. If you're at the gym, you have music blasting through your headphones while walking on the treadmill. If you're cleaning the house, you might put Spotify up on your TV as you sweep and mop.

Now, if you're between 60,000 and 80,000, you're a music fanatic. Music is something that you live and breathe, choosing to listen to your favorite artists and songs around the clock. Honestly, there's no shame in that at all. Considering music is an entire experience for people, your Wrapped confirms that you enjoy being the one who curates the vibe, for yourself and for others.

There are so many healing properties in music.

There's a reason why music therapy is a thing, and people who have gone through traumatic experiences or mental health issues will turn to music to heal their souls. According to Harvard Health, music therapy has many benefits, including restoring speech, reducing side effects of cancer therapy, relieving pain, and even improving quality of life for dementia patients.

"Music releases the key pleasure-related neurotransmitter dopamine. Listening to music can boost the immune system, reduce stress, improve health outcomes, and, with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, facilitate communication and caregiver relationships. Community music gatherings, outdoor concerts, and sing-alongs increase endorphins and positive emotions," explained psychiatrist Rita Watson.

No matter where you land when it comes to your listening habits, your Spotify Wrapped minutes say less about your actual taste in the art itself and more about how music just fits into your life. For some people, music is just something that they put on to pass the time, but for others, it's an actual comfort.

