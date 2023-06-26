Man Promised To Marry 3 Different Women But Changed His Mind After Realizing His Wealth Could Have 'Any Woman He Wanted'

The only thing that’s constant in life is change. People are always growing and developing, so what might have seemed just right for someone at some point, might not work for them in the future, especially when it comes to relationships.

We’ve heard numerous stories of husbands leaving their wives for what they thought was an "upgraded model," or women moving on to a more "exciting" partner, but one man never even made it down the aisle before he decided he was too valuable to get married.

In a LinkedIn post, Rishabh Malhotra shared the story of his reneging on three different women he had intended to marry.

Photo: LinkedIn

In the post, which reads more like an excerpt from his diary than something that should be shared on a professional network, Malhotra started by saying, “It was not that I only did serious hard work in life. There were some funny things I did. I told three girls I will marry them but married none.”

He went on to give the reasons for each failed engagement.

He put his career ahead of the first relationship.

In the first instance, Malhotra said he was just 23 and “very ambitious” when he met a girl that he was interested in. He wanted to marry her... eventually, but felt he needed to become financially secure first.

He promised that if he “cracked [something] big,” he would propose. That didn’t happen at the time, so they parted ways and never crossed paths again.

He was too busy working on his multi-million-dollar idea to commit to marriage.

With the second woman Malhotra was engaged to, he claimed he was knee-deep in working on his “big idea” when a woman approached and let him know she was unmarried, apparently expressing an interest in wedding Malhotra.

Like he did with the first woman, he told her that if he became a millionaire, he would marry her. He later tried to find her, but to his disappointment, she had moved on and married someone else.

He decided that he could have any woman he wanted so decided not to marry.

By the time the third marital prospect came around, Malhotra says he had launched his idea successfully, and once again, told a girl he would marry her. As he pondered the possibility, he came to believe that because of his financial situation, he could be with “the best girls of the world” and didn’t have to marry anyone.

Malhotra also said that he discovered that he enjoyed his single life, so decided not to move forward with an engagement to her.

People weren't entirely sure why Malhotra chose to tell his story on LinkedIn of all places.

The first person that commented echoed the sentiments of many others on the humble brag attempt. They said, “Why can’t they understand that LinkedIn is a professional networking platform not a personal diary,” to which another reader responded, “They will share anything and everything, thinking they are celebrities.”

Malhotra’s post leaves a lot to unpack as it relates to marriage and finances.

It’s completely understandable that a man would want to be financially secure before getting married and starting a family but it seems very unnecessary to even bring up marriage if you’re not in a position to do it.

It seems like the women in this story were subjected to having the marital "carrot" dangled in front of them so they might hang around in limbo waiting to be a bride. Malhotra hoped that they would put their lives on hold because he had the potential to become wealthy.

But that doesn’t seem to be the underlying motivation for the post. It has hints of "prop fishing," a term my brother coined for when people tell a compelling story to brag about their accomplishments or success and receive accolades.

Now we all know Malhotra is rich and successful, a ladies’ man, and I would guess that the women he lost contact with aren’t losing any sleep.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington. She covers lifestyle, relationship, and human-interest stories that readers can relate to and that bring social issues to the forefront for discussion.