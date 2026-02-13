New Valentine’s Day Candy Hearts Phrases Say Everything You Need To Know About Society Today

Nothing says Valentine's Day like the classic conversation heart candies. Whether you actually like the way they taste doesn't matter. It's their sweet little messages that make them universally loved. However, people have noticed that the heart candy messages this year aren't quite as cute as they used to be.

Traditionally, the chalky little hearts had messages like "Hug Me," or "Be Mine," printed on them to celebrate Valentine's Day, but the world being what it is, even those sentiments have gotten a bit harsher. Maybe with everything going on in the world today, it's naive to think that the little heart candies would remain innocently sweet. Whether you like it or not, these candies say everything you need to know about society today.

Valentine's Day candy hearts phrases say everything you need to know about society today.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Jen noticed that the candy hearts she'd gotten for Valentine's Day had phrases on them that weren't quite as cutesy as they used to be and instead reflected the problems we're all facing today. She showed some of the standard candy heart phrases like "Kiss Me," "Date Night," and "Crush On U" printed on them. The new batch of candies included some more unsettling phrases, however.

"I don't know who was in charge this year of coming up with new sayings," Jen pointed out. Panning the camera to the other candy hearts, they had phrases that said "Split Bill," "Car Pool," "Buy N Bulk," and "Joint Taxes."

In the comments section, people were quite surprised at the messages. Many admitted the phrases felt a little too real, especially in the economy we're living in now, where people can't even afford groceries. The phrases were much less flirty and more focused on financial responsibility.

Sweethearts created more budget-friendly messages on their candy this year.

Brent Hofacker | Shutterstock

"Sweethearts has always evolved with the times by staying aware of current dating trends and relationships — and being practical is having a moment," explained Evan Brock, the maker of Sweethearts, in a press release. "That’s why some of the messages on our Sweethearts candies aren’t just about finding love the old-fashioned way this year."

This isn't the first time that the brand has leaned into timely moments. The company went viral on Valentine's Day 2025 with the release of their limited-edition Situationship Boxes, filled with misprinted hearts emblematic of blurry relationships. Sweethearts even released Ghosted Sweethearts for Halloween and previously used scannable technology to unlock unexpected experiences tied to the candies.

Most Americans are on a budget for Valentine's Day.

According to a survey from Talker Research and CVS, 48% of Americans said the current economic climate will incentivize them to use loyalty programs, rewards, or discounts when it comes to Valentine's Day purchases this year.

ORION PRODUCTION | Shutterstock

In similar research released by Sweethearts and obtained by People, three-quarters of Americans are actively seeking more affordable dating options this Valentine’s Day, with 80% of respondents saying the economy is influencing their plans. Considering that most people are struggling to keep up with their expenses, it's not shocking that romance this year is looking a lot more practical.

But being on a budget doesn't mean Valentine's Day can't be special, and it seems Sweethearts is helping couples see that, too. Maybe all it takes is a conversation candy heart to remind you to laugh even when things are hard.

