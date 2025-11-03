Swifties Have Raised Over $22K For Food Banks Since SNAP Benefits Expired

According to CBS News, the current government shutdown is the second-longest in history, although it’s just a few days shy of becoming the longest ever. In the midst of a shutdown, the United States government has no money to fund essential programs, like SNAP. The USDA reported that 42.7 million Americans received SNAP benefits in 2024, which makes up 12.3% of the population.

This means, of course, that nearly 42 million people will have no way to purchase food for their families now. Because of this, many are turning to food banks for assistance, causing them to stretch their already limited resources even thinner. Thankfully, good people are doing what they can to bolster food banks. Among those good people are some of Taylor Swift’s most loyal fans.

A ‘coalition’ of Swifties encouraged fans to donate to food banks, and they’ve been very successful in their fundraising efforts.

Swifties for Hope began as an account on X that was dedicated to getting Kamala Harris elected president of the United States in the 2024 election. It was originally called Swifties for Kamala, but the group decided to continue after Harris’ loss and keep spreading hope in the fanbase. In a pinned post on their X account, they describe themselves as “a coalition of fans fighting to protect democracy and champion a future grounded in justice, equality, and progress.”

Swifties, we’re fundraising for @FeedingAmerica to help support food banks nationwide. Tomorrow, SNAP benefits will halt and the 42 million Americans who rely on them will need help.



Donate $13 (or whatever you are able to) at the link below! pic.twitter.com/iehPXnWNoC — Swifties For Hope (@Swifties4Hope) October 31, 2025

With approximately 63,800 followers on X, the group has garnered quite a bit of attention. On October 31, Swifties for Hope announced a fundraiser for Feeding America. They encouraged fans to donate $13 (Swift’s favorite number), while declaring, “We protect the family,” a play on the lyrics from Swift’s song “Father Figure.”

Just a day later, Swifties for Hope announced that they had raised $22,000 for Feeding America, which equates to 220,000 meals for the hungry. Now, in honor of Swift’s infamously emotional track fives and the “five holes in the fence” inside joke among fans, they have set a fundraising goal of $55,555.

What Swifties are doing now mirrors their favorite singer’s own generosity.

As Billboard reported, Swift donated to local food banks throughout her two-year run on the Eras Tour. The Associated Press noted that Swift’s donations to food banks on the massive tour totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Aditi Desai, the chief marketing officer at the Food Bank of the Rockies, shared how it felt to be one of the recipients of Swift’s generosity after she played a show in Denver, Colorado, on July 14, 2023. “I was shocked and then thrilled by the news,” Desai stated.

Desai added, “When (Swift’s representatives) shared the news, they were so kind, letting us know that Taylor wanted to express her gratitude for the work we do in our community every day.” The Food Bank of the Rockies confirmed that her donation would allow them to fund 75,000 meals for those in need.

This is just one example of how people connected by a common interest can come together to do a lot of good in the world.

All of these Swifties share a connection because they love the pop star and support Swifties for Hope’s “mission … to educate, advocate, activate, and celebrate.” They used that link to band together and create positive change in the world. The great thing is, this is not unique to Swifties — anyone can do this.

Joining together with people who have something in common with you can be fun, but it’s not required to donate to those in need. And, the nearly 42 million Americans who receive SNAP benefits are most definitely in need right now. They are surely grateful for every dollar that goes towards helping them, whether it came from a Swiftie or not.

If you want to get involved, you can donate to Feeding America here.

