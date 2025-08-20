Singer Tells Fans Who Couldn’t Find Childcare Not To Attend His Concert With Their Baby — ‘I’ll Reimburse You’

Have you ever watched a live concert or sports game on TV, only to see the camera pan to the crowd and spot a baby wearing ear protection, and found yourself thinking, "Why? Just why?" If you have, you're not the only one. Many people think bringing a baby to a chaotic live concert isn't ideal, and that includes the artists, too.

While circumstances certainly arise that aren't ideal, like childcare falling through, sometimes parents have to forego their only wants simply because, well, they chose to have a baby. There are plenty of places where a 6-week-old baby is a welcome addition to the public, but as one fan found out, a concert is definitely not one of them.

Singer Anthony Green told a fan not to bring a baby to his concert.

Anthony Green is an American singer and the vocalist for popular bands like Saosin, Circa Survive, and The Sounds of Animals Fighting. Known for his high-pitched vocals and emo rock style, he has grown in popularity and is now on a solo tour.

In a recent post on social media, a fan made a revealing comment. "(Hopefully) seeing you next Friday," she wrote. "My husband and I have tickets but my childcare fell through." The mom then explained that they're waiting to see if the venue will let them in with their baby, who’s just six weeks old. "I have noise cancelling headphones for her," she added.

Green's response? Don’t go. "Please don't worry about the show," Green wrote, "and just stay home with your baby." He explained that his concerts can get pretty gross with everyone breathing the same air so close together.

And that’s true even with the mom having headphones for the baby. "I'll reimburse you if you need to," he said, adding that he hopes it doesn’t bum her out. He added that he plans on living for 1,000 years, so there will be plenty more opportunities for her to see him.

Taking babies to a concert is not a good idea.

This should go without saying, but obviously it bears repeating: You shouldn’t bring your baby to a concert. Okay, yeah, you can bring your baby to a concert for babies like Baby Shark in concert, but that's not the kind of concert Anthony Green is putting on. Sure, ear protection is useful, but it only solves one of several potential problems.

An article by The Nation's Health further explained why. Concerts can be outdoors in the heat or indoors, where even with the AC on, people dancing together can raise the temperature, leading to dehydration. Will you remember to keep giving your baby water? If you manage to, there’s still the next issue.

Mosh pits. If you’ve ever been to a punk concert, which Green’s emo rock style falls into, you know people will mosh. That’s when the audience forms a circle and pushes each other madly. You might think, “I’ll stay far away from the circle with my baby.” But new mosh pits can start anywhere, even right next to you. Bringing a baby isn’t safe, even if most people would likely notice and try to avoid the infant.

Now, let's go back to a point the singer made: the air. For that, there’s no better source than the American Lung Association. Here’s what they have to say about what’s called the "festival flu."

"You may encounter dirt, pollen, and even secondhand smoke," they wrote about an outdoor festival. "If you're one of the unlucky folks to catch a show after a rainy day, you can add mud, mold, grass, weeds, and other allergens to the mix." And what does that lead to? Coughs, sneezes, and wheezes. Add that to poor access to hygiene, challenging weather, and dehydration, and "this is the perfect storm for a virus."

Basically, this mom has two options: find childcare or stay at home. As discussed, bringing a baby to a concert can expose them to dehydration, mosh pits, illnesses, and hearing damage. It’s simply not worth the risk. While seeing an artist you love may be a dream come true for you, it certainly won’t be for your baby.

