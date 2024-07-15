Shannen Doherty's Last TV Scene As An Actress Was An Emotional Tribute To Luke Perry

Americans were saddened over the weekend upon learning that beloved actress Shannen Doherty passed away at 53 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Doherty was well-known for her role as Brenda on "Beverly Hills, 90210," alongside Luke Perry from 1990 to 1994. On the show, Doherty and Perry portrayed romantic interests and developed a profound friendship off-screen.

Their relationship was a significant part of Doherty’s life and career even after Perry’s sudden death in 2019.

Shannen Doherty’s last scene as an actress paid tribute to her late co-star Luke Perry.

On March 4, 2019, actor Luke Perry, a longtime friend of Doherty’s, passed away at 52 after suffering a stroke.

Before his death, Perry boasted quite the Hollywood resume, not only starring alongside Doherty’s Brenda as Dylan in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” but also appearing as a series regular on the hit drama series “Riverdale,” which premiered in 2017 on the CW.

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews for three seasons before being written off the show after his death.

“Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa opted to honor Perry’s character in a heroic way in the Season 4 premiere. The episode opened with Andrews’ son, Archie, played by KJ Apa, receiving a call that his father was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run.

When Archie visited the accident scene later in the episode, he met a woman laying down flowers to memorialize his father.

The woman, portrayed by Doherty, claimed that on the night of Andrews’ death, he was the only one to stop and help her when he discovered her stranded with a broken down car on the side of the road before he was struck by a passing car.

When Luke Perry died, Shannen Doherty came on his show to recite the Lord's Prayer. She wasn't a character there before this. It would be the last scene she did for a TV show



Rare for TV characters to respond to a death with prayer, compared with how often people do in real life pic.twitter.com/RbxKC5g6Lg — Ryan Menezes (@MenezesCracked) July 14, 2024

“He saved my life. And if he hadn’t done what he did, there’s no way that I would be here right now. I know that,” the woman tearfully told Archie.

“There’s nothing I can ever do to repay him, but I would like to say a prayer for him.”

She invited Archie and his friends to join her as she held hands with him and recited the Lord’s Prayer to honor the selfless man who unknowingly laid down his life for her.

The scene will surely make your eyes water, and it certainly took an emotional toll on Doherty herself.

In an Instagram post, she paid tribute to Perry and reflected on her cameo.

"I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever,” she wrote, along with two photos of herself and Perry.

Before Perry’s death, he had repeatedly attempted to get Doherty to appear on 'Riverdale.'

"To know that Luke, ever since he joined Riverdale, has been like sort of harassing them about trying to get me on the show, and they’ve always said no, it’s like his wish,” she revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in 2019.

“It’s beautiful, it’s really special.”

Doherty’s cameo takes on a whole new significance now, and fans are expressing their grief yet joy that she was able to fulfill Perry’s wish as a tribute to him and make one last TV appearance before her own death.

“Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to social media to honor the late Doherty over the weekend.

“RIP, Shannen Doherty. Grew up watching you in so many iconic, meaningful movies and shows,” he shared in an Instagram post.

"Was beyond honored and humbled and grateful that you were a part of our most special episode of #Riverdale ever. Thank you forever."

Even though we have lost these two Hollywood icons, some fans have found solace in the fact that in another universe, they have finally been reunited.

Others have taken advice from Doherty’s cameo, and are sharing their own prayers to honor the late actress and extending them to her living family members.

Whether or not you believe in the power of prayer, it never hurts to keep loved ones who have passed in your thoughts or to pay tribute to them in your own way — even if it means making your last TV cameo in their honor.

