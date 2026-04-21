Kylie & Jason Kelce Make Each Other Follow 7 Strict Rules To Keep Their Marriage Strong

Since they met on Tinder in 2015, Jason and Kylie Kelce have become one of the most recognizable couples in the world of professional sports. Kylie has since shared the story of how Jason actually fell asleep on their first date, but it didn’t stop them from getting married three years later in April 2018.

Of course, no relationship just works out on its own without any effort from the people involved. The Kelces are no different. They’ve offered some insight into how they've kept their marriage strong over the years, proving they’re pretty down-to-earth in the process. Their tips are the kind of thing any couple can learn from.

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Here are 7 strict rules Kylie and Jason Kelce make each other follow to keep their marriage strong:

1. They have regular date nights

Kylie recently revealed on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast that she and Jason insist on still going on dates, although she thinks they could do better at it.

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“Jason and I need to do better at date nights,” she said. “I think the key is that you should always be dating your spouse … Go and eat food together because it’s nice to go out and, for 20 minutes, talk about something other than your kids — and then revert back to only talking about your kids.”

Making time for date nights can sound difficult when trying to raise children and maintain busy careers, but research shows that it has major benefits. A 2023 survey concluded that couples who go on just one or two dates a month have healthier, happier marriages. Carving out just a little bit of personal time makes a big difference.

2. They never stop flirting

It’s not uncommon for couples to feel like they don’t really need to keep flirting with each other after getting married, but Kylie and Jason don’t share that view. “All I’m saying is you should still be dating,” she said. “And by dating, I mean the flirty, sweet affection — that type of thing should still be happening. That’s how you keep the spark alive.”

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One study found that couples who continue to flirt with each other, even after marriage, tend to be closer and more confident. It also helped them work through disagreements more easily. Kylie and Jason know that you can’t just give up on trying to get your partner’s attention once they become your spouse.

3. They choose each other

In another podcast episode, Kylie shared that she thought one of the secrets to her strong relationship with Jason was the way they were willing to choose each other.

“At the end of the day, I truly believe, you chose your spouse. Like you chose to love them, you chose to let them love you, and you chose to build a life together,” she said. “I love my kids with my whole heart, and I always will, but I chose my husband.”

Psychologist Dr. John Gottman discovered through his research that successful relationships aren’t just built on feeling a connection to each other at first. Instead, you have to be willing to work through your problems and support one another. This means that you do have to choose that other person every day, no matter what.

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4. They believe in one another

At the March of Dimes 43rd Annual Sports Luncheon, Kylie explained that she and Jason work so well together because they see the best in each other. “He is the steady heartbeat of our home,” she shared. “What most people see is the intensity, the grit, and how hard he truly works at everything that he does, but I see his love and his care. I get to see that on a daily basis.”

She added that he shows how much he values teamwork through “lifting people up, standing with them in difficult moments, and using your voice for something bigger than yourself.”

Psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith, PhD, LMFT, backed up how essential this is. He said that believing in your spouse and in your marriage makes it easier to grow together. Jason and Kylie are proof of this.

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5. They prioritize fitness

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During a conversation with fellow football player Chris Long, Jason said that Kylie had created a new rule for him that mandated at least three days of exercise a week.

“That’s why she’s implemented this rule, and when I’ve worked out, I am in a great mood,” he explained. “I interact well at home with my kids, and I just am a better person. When I don’t work out, I think part of it, like you’re saying, like, you feel like you’re not really being productive for the day, like you’re missing something.”

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Working out obviously has so many physical and mental health benefits, but a 2024 study proved that people who exercise with their partner actually feel better about their relationship. This must work out great for Jason and Kylie since they’re all about teamwork.

6. They support each other’s families

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Jason’s brother, Travis, is very well-known himself, as he also plays in the NFL and is engaged to Taylor Swift. Even the brothers’ parents, Ed and Donna, have made headlines. Kylie told Impact x Nightline about how great their family dynamic is.

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“They’re a pretty small family, so it is a little bit [of] an adjustment,” she said. “But it feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, like it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is.”

We’ve all obviously heard plenty of horror stories about people who can’t get along with their in-laws at all. It is important to always stand by your partner and support them, even if they don’t get along with your family. However, having a good relationship with your in-laws can be a great thing.

7. They don’t let fame change them

Fans of the Kelces know they are incredibly authentic, so no one was surprised when Jason said this is one of his favorite things about his wife on the podcast Conversations with Cam.

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“I would say my favorite characteristic is that she’s not afraid to be who she is and does not feel pressure to be something that she doesn’t want to be,” he said. “She’s, like, one of the most consistent human beings I know on the planet, and it helps me greatly, selfishly, that she is so grounded and so consistent in who she is as a person.”

Even after retiring, Jason remains one of the most talked-about NFL players, but he and Kylie haven’t let their fame go to their heads. Experts say that taking life too seriously can create a barrier to connecting with others and make it harder to feel gratitude and joy. By not doing this, Jason and Kylie are able to maintain their close bond and truly have fun together.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.