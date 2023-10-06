Public Library Forces Woman To Resign Because She Interviewed For Another Job

After witnessing her best friend being forced out of work, her coworker — a woman who worked at the same public library — made a post about the situation on “r/antiwork.”

Her best friend was being forced to resign from her role at the library, marking the eighth person to have left in the time that the writer of the post has been there, but she doesn’t quite agree with the reason for her dismissal.

The woman was forced to resign because she interviewed for another job.

“They made my best friend resign this morning because they found out she interviewed for another job,” the title of the post reads. “She doesn't even know if she got the job yet, but her last day is 10/31. Literally came into work and they pulled her into a meeting and demanded a date.”

She had been working there for two years prior to this point, and according to the poster, she “pretty much singlehandedly pulled our children's department off the ground.” Sounds like an interesting way of showing their appreciation.

The woman posting showed her disdain for the management at the public library she worked for, writing that “she was planning on sticking around for a few weeks and training whoever's coming after her,” but forget them for not giving her the chance to do that.

If anything, it seems like it would be an even bigger hassle to hire a brand new person and train them versus allowing her to train someone, but they weren’t thinking about that.

“I think we're up to eight people who have left since I've been here, and a lot of it is management,” she claimed in the post. “It is genuinely disturbing how corrupt even something as peace-bringing as a public library can be.”

However, it’s not all that bad. She clarified, “I'm actually happy with most of the people I work with and recently changed to a position that requires less interaction with the public and pays more.”

It’s just that she doesn’t approve of management, among other things, and these things tend to drop her morale.

Good management is key to employee engagement, which is why she felt betrayed.

Managers account for 70% of the variance in employee engagement performance, according to Gallup’s estimates in the "State of the American Manager: Analytics and Advice for Leaders" report.

Good managers are capable of increasing employee engagement and productivity — ratting them out to their supervisors for going into a job interview likely isn’t going to help. According to the woman who wrote the post, she was also close to her supervisor.

“They had a very close relationship, I wouldn't have expected it and she told me she felt betrayed,” she wrote, adding that she was “Starting to think you don't get into positions like that without being at least a little wicked.”

According to a Pew Research Center report from March 2023, 62% of employed adults are highly satisfied with the relationship they have with their managers or supervisors, but many in the comments section warned that this kind of close relationship could prove problematic.

“Never ever give out information that can be used against you in your job,” someone commented. “Never ever assume that they are understanding, rational, or kind.”

This kind of outlook can seem kind of restrictive, but the truth is, these are professional relationships, not personal ones.

