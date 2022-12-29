Professional Kickboxer Picks Fight With Teenage Girl — Loses & Makes A Cringe Video Trying To Roast Her

There are rare moments on the internet where the entire world is unified in watching a scene play out with second-hand embarrassment.

On December 28, 2022, that’s exactly what occurred when a couple of Twitter users had a squabble on the platform after 36-year-old professional kickboxer Andrew Tate picked a fight with a 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg's Twitter fight captivated the Internet.

Tate, 36-year-old former professional kickboxer turned internet microcelebrity, was formerly banned from nearly every social media platform on the planet until Tesla CEO Elon Musk grabbed hold of Twitter and unbanned the grown adult despite his toxic views.

Since then, he’s decided to use his time wisely by purchasing a Twitter Blue subscription for the Verified Check mark that he oh-so-preciously desired and started trouble with a young woman that seems to live in every conservative’s mind rent-free: Greta Thunberg.

Completely unprovoked and unasked, Tate tweeted to Thunberg, “Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

In an attempt to get a rise out of the teen, who became famous after her speech on climate change at the UN on September 23, 2019, what he got instead, was humbled.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

In response to the lame, braggadocious list of cars he uses to compensate for something, Thunberg tweeted back “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld--kenergy@getalife.com.”

The implication here, although lost on some folk who would continue to try and bash a teenager, is that Tate has a small phallus despite his various, desperate attempts to come off as an “alpha” male — also adding that he needs to work towards a more fulfilling life outside of bullying a teenage girl on social media and bragging about cars as a grown man.

The tweet seen worldwide has received over 2.7 million likes, 450,000 retweets, and — thanks to the implementation of Musk’s new features on the platform — has been viewed over 180 million times.

“How dare you?!” Tate answered in reply, believing himself clever for referencing the same speech that made Thunberg famous while he was being laughed at by everyone else on the platform.

trying to beef w teenagers instead of adults and still losing is wild — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 28, 2022

Tate’s second response was a cringe 2-minute video where he attempted to roast her again.

“Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small p--is @GretaThunberg,” he wrote in the tweet. “The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life.”

Attached to the tweet was a 2-minute video where Tate sits in a Versace robe and puffs on a cigar while he admits he doesn’t believe in the climate crisis and complains about Twitter bots.

Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small penis @GretaThunberg



The world was curious.



And I do agree you should get a life https://t.co/mHmiKHjDGH pic.twitter.com/SMisajQRcf — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 28, 2022

After exhaling the smoke from his cigar for the first — and last — time, he jokes that he’s “releasing some greenhouse gases.”

Later on in the video, he asks someone off-camera to bring him some pizza and “make sure that these boxes are not recycled.”

The rest of the time, he complains about the success Thunberg’s tweet received and how he believes it was the result of a “bot farm,” although I’ve never seen a Twitter bot farm receive nearly 3 million likes.

He also, once again, tries to make the joke that Thunberg’s real email address is the one she wrote and claims that she has male genitalia while insulting her.

Needless to say, the video was very cringey, and the entire world unified for a second time to cringe with embarrassment after viewing it.

Ok, who did this to Andrew Tate's wikipedia page? @GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/2uEgiit9ui — Matthew Thiessen (@MattThiessenNT) December 29, 2022

Maybe next time, Tate will think twice before starting a fight with a teenager on Twitter.

