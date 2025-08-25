People Defend Fan Screaming Along To All The Songs At A Billie Eilish Concert — ‘That’s What A Real Fan Sounds Like’

Everyone has had at least one really bad concert experience that stands out in their mind. For me, it was that country concert I went to where the girl sitting in the row behind me got so drunk she actually threw up. Honestly, it just happens.

One woman was excited to see superstar Billie Eilish, but had the show completely ruined by the fan sitting in front of her. She loudly screamed-sang the words to every song at the top of her lungs, and the woman behind her got proof. But what might have been the most shocking was the fact that some people actually defended her behavior.

A Billie Eilish fan filmed the woman sitting in the row in front of her at a concert screaming the lyrics at an unbelievable volume.

A 23-year-old named Caitlin attended a Billie Eilish show in July and shared some videos from the event on her TikTok. In a post on the app that now has over four and a half million views, Caitlin captured the woman sitting in front of her screaming the lyrics to Eilish’s hit “when the party’s over” at top volume. She sounded absolutely feral, and that’s putting it nicely.

Many people couldn’t believe the fan’s behavior. “Paid to hear Billie, not a dying eagle,” one person commented. The video also made its way onto Reddit, where it was shared on the website’s r/TikTokCringe forum. Users shared similar sentiments there. “Is she barking?” someone asked.

Some people defended the fan's actions.

You’d think this would be one situation where everyone could agree that a fan neglected, if not completely ignored, traditional concert etiquette. But some people thought her banshee sing-along was actually acceptable.

“This is tough,” one Redditor said. “On the one hand, you did pay good money for the show, but on the other hand, so did she, and this is how she enjoys the music that she is obviously really feeling. I would say the best thing to do is let yourself go and also sing along.”

“That’s the whole point of concerts, to sing at the top of your lungs!” someone else argued. “I see nothing wrong. She paid to have a good time and enjoy herself and it looks like that’s exactly what she’s doing. You can’t police people for how they choose to have fun.”

While an argument could be made for both sides, it really was disrespectful for this woman to scream the lyrics so loudly.

It is understandable that this woman paid good money for her concert ticket, and she deserves to enjoy herself just as much as anyone else. However, that’s really where the problem comes in. By enjoying herself in the way she chose, she made it impossible for anyone else around her to enjoy themselves.

Laura Stanley | Pexels

In an article that was written in partnership with ticket resale platform Vivid Seats, Rolling Stone covered some of the most important pieces of concert etiquette to remember. While they didn’t specifically address fans screaming the lyrics at impossible volumes, they did have this in their list of don’ts: “Scream or yell over the band or artist while they’re talking to the crowd … It’s rude to scream over what they’re saying, not to mention irritating to the people around you who are just trying to listen in.”

Clearly, it’s not the best idea to be so loud that someone can’t hear the artist who’s playing. This woman should have acknowledged the fact that she was in a public space where other people were trying to have a good time, too. It was inconsiderate for her to choose to make her good time so loud.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.