People Want To Cancel Nirvana For 'Nevermind' Album Cover — But Kurt Cobain Already Had The Best Comeback

The world-famous album cover for one of the most popular albums of the 90s — 'Nevermind' by Nirvana — features a four-month-old baby naked in a pool of water.

Since its conception, the album cover was met with a lot of controversy — from the label and the public — and once again it’s receiving heat, but this time it seems to be from Gen Z on Tik Tok.

Why are people trying to cancel Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover?

There are multiple reasons that the cancel culture is now targeting Nirvana’s album cover.

Some people are claiming that the naked baby is considered "child pornography" and should not be allowed to be on the cover of an album for that purpose.

if you immediately look at a naked newborn and think it’s sexual/anything like that i think that’s something wrong with you, not the people who took/used the pic — thea (@superdeadthea) August 1, 2021

It is for this reason that Facebook previously removed the cover from its platform for violating the terms of use.

In 2011, fans of the band who were sharing the image for the album's 20th anniversary received a warning message from Facebook.

“Facebook does not allow photos that attack an individual or group, or that contain nudity, drug use, violence or other violations of the Terms of Use,” it reads. But outrage or administrative errors led the platform to allow the image back on the site days later.

What did Kurt Cobain say about child pornography concerns for the ‘Nevermind’ cover?

Unfortunately for anyone trying to cancel Nirvana, lead singer Kurt Cobain already had the best response to those offended by the cover.

Cobain fought with his label to keep the uncensored version of the photo on the cover.

And when asked to removed it, he said he would only give in on the condition that a sticker that read: “If you’re offended by this, you must be a closet paedophile” would appear on the cover.

Considering this discussion has happened in the past, it’s likely that this new controversy won’t change anything.

Baby on the Nirvana Nevermind album cover is 26 now. Feeling old yet? pic.twitter.com/ED61SAysWR — Alex (@DoNotWorr) June 11, 2017

Originally, Cobain got the idea after watching a program on water births, but the label didn’t like the ‘water birth cover’ idea, so instead Cobain went for the swimming baby option.

Stock photos for swimming babies went for $7500, so they decided to make their own, and that’s how the ‘Nevermind’ album cover came to be.

Instead of paying over $7000, they instead paid the parents $200 to take the photo of their child.

Where is the 'Nevermind' baby now?

Almost 30 years after the cover was made, one would wonder how the baby on the album cover feel about the image now. Spencer Elden, the baby in question, si now 30 years old — feel old yet?

And though his parents didn't hesitate to give Nirvana permission to use the photograph, Elden has struggled with the cover himself.

“Looking back, it feels kind of stupid doing interviews about it, because I had nothing to do with it, but a lot to do with it all at the same time,” the baby in question, Spencer Elden told said in 2016. “It’s a really weird feeling being a part of someone else’s momentum — being caught up in this wake of stuff.”

The group never reached out to him, even though he tried to reach out to them, and it upset him for a while, but as a way of realizing his role and coming to terms with it, he got the name of the album tattoed across his chest. That said, he still doesn't seem totally satisfied with the lack of acknowledgment or compensation from the band.

“Nirvana’s cool, I guess—it’s just weird being a part of it,” he says.

