New Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Angers Fans With ‘Controversial’ Hairstyle

If there were an award for the most famous cheerleading squad in the country, if not the world as a whole, it would definitely go to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Known as DCC to fans, the cheerleaders are easily recognizable in their blue and white sparkly uniforms and, of course, their long, flowing hair.

One new DCC named Faith Ward caused quite a stir recently. Unfortunately, it had nothing to do with her being the first New Zealander to make the squad, which is quite an achievement. Instead, it was all about her hair. Ward posted a video on TikTok celebrating her addition to the squad, but all fans seemed to care about was the ponytail she sported.

Fans were furious that a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader had the nerve to wear her hair in a ponytail while at practice.

To celebrate making the squad, Ward posted a quick video clip from when she was in what appeared to be the DCC dressing room. She held up her new uniform on a hanger with a big smile on her face. “Officially the first New [Zealander] and third Australian to make DCC,” she said.

Instead of celebrating her accomplishment, all fans could do was look at her hair, which was up in a ponytail. One curious commenter asked, “Just wondering, why do you wear your hair up in a ponytail? As a DCC I thought it was a requirement to have it [down] at practice?”

“Real question,” another person said. “I don’t normally see other dancers with their hair up. Are you the only one?”

The confusion continued when Ward was seen in another DCC’s TikTok video. Charly Barby shared a post that said, “Walking into game day with these two like …” while she strutted in between Ward and another new DCC. “The pony is iconic, but, like, how is she allowed to have it like that?” someone asked in bewilderment. “Can someone please explain the ponytail?” another inquired. “Y’all are allowed to wear ponytails?” a third person asked. “I assumed everyone was required to wear their hair down.” Another person was adamant. “No pony!” they said. “It’s the DCC way. If she is the only one it will look weird. This is not college.”

The new squad member explained why she wore her hair in a ponytail while all the other DCCs wore theirs down in a recent interview.

HuffPost reported that Ward addressed the ponytail naysayers in an interview with ABC Perth. She said, “It’s crazy because obviously the DCC hairstyle is out, fluffy, voluminous, luscious, long locks, but I’ve broken that stereotype.”

She also shared that the ponytail was DCC Director Kelli Finglass’ idea. She explained that in rehearsal one day, she had her hair out and was sweating because of it. Finglass said she wanted to see what her hair looked like pulled back. Once she put it in a ponytail, Finglass said, “she really liked the way it danced.” “You’re giving Ariana Grande!” she told Ward, referring to the singer’s iconic high ponytail.

So, all the fans that are mad have nothing to blame Ward for. While it’s easy to blame the new girl, it’s clear that the hair switch-up was all Finglass’ idea.

Regardless, it seems silly that people would get so worked up over someone’s hairstyle.

Professional Beauty surveyed 10,000 women over the age of 18, and 97% reported that they felt like they were judged based on how they looked. 61% said they had received abuse or negativity in response to their appearance.

You would think that by 2025, we could have moved on from something as basic as judging women based on their appearance, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Instead, something as simple as wearing your hair in a ponytail can ignite an online firestorm. We should all extend a bit more grace to women instead of judging them so harshly.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.