It’s definitely not an exaggeration to say that Michael Jackson was one of the most iconic artists of all time. During his career, he repeatedly broke major records, some of which he still holds.

You obviously can’t reach the top like Jackson did without putting in a lot of work, but it turns out that some of the things he did to make his dreams come true were actually pretty simple manifestation techniques that anyone can use in their lives as they work towards their own goals. Spiritual guide Alexie Gigi shared these techniques in a video so everyone can benefit from the methods he relied on.

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Michael Jackson manifested being Michael Jackson using 4 easy manifestation techniques anyone can do:

1. Identity work

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Michael Jackson definitely didn’t become THE Michael Jackson overnight, but it sounds like he still pushed himself to have that mindset. Alexie referred to a letter Jackson wrote to himself before becoming a superstar as an example.

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“MJ will be my new name,” he wrote. “I want a whole new character, a whole new look, I should be a totally different person. People should never think of me as the kid who sang ‘ABC.’”

Alexie defined identity work as “you choose who you now are instead of trying to manifest specific things” and said it’s one of the most foundational pieces of manifestation. Instead of just dreaming about the person you want to become, it means acting like you already are that person.

Identity work is all about shifting your subconscious so that you become a new person, and the best way to do that is to pretend that new person is some kind of character you’re playing. With time, you really will become who you dream of being.

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2. Rewiring limiting beliefs

Limiting beliefs are things you believe about yourself and the world around you that hold you back in some way. It’s a bit similar to the concept of a scarcity mindset. Jackson listed several of his limiting beliefs as “don’t have enough money,” “not worth anything,” and “I’m too fat.”

Facing these kinds of beliefs head-on can feel very uncomfortable, but it’s best not to run away from them. Alexie described this as the beginning of shadow work, which is learning how to accept the parts of yourself that you’d rather not acknowledge.

If you put in the work, it will feel like your subconscious has rewired itself so that those beliefs you once held onto so tightly are now things you know you can overcome.

3. Affirmations

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Alexie called Jackson the “affirmation king,” and he was known for putting notes in places where he would regularly see them with messages like “I’m beautiful” and “God is for me.” Affirmations like these have become so common that even people who don’t think of themselves as overly spiritual still use them.

Psychotherapist Lee Phillips, LCSW, EdD, said, “Affirmations help build and improve your self-esteem. They can also act as a way of challenging and replacing your negative and anxious thinking when it comes to stress, depression, physical pain, and anxiety.”

The great thing about affirmations is that they can be as general or specific as you want them to be. If there’s a specific thing that’s bothering you, you can think of affirmations that challenge it directly. Or, if you feel like you have no idea where to start, you can just look up some common affirmations to get used to the practice. As you spend more time repeating these simple phrases, you’ll come to see how true they actually are.

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4. Gratitude

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According to Alexie, Jackson didn’t just write down “I’m beautiful” on a sticky note and look at it periodically. Instead, he actually “evoked that strong emotion.” He used his various manifestation techniques as a system that led him to believe he really was that person he wanted to be, which in turn made him feel grateful for what he had.

This is all closely connected to the law of assumption, which means living like whatever it is that you’re manifesting is already in your hands. “He felt grateful, as if he already had it,” Alexie added.

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This is not easy to do when you feel like your goals are still so far away, but living with the mindset that the things you want are already yours will give you the ability to feel grateful for them before they even become your reality. And, for Jackson, acting as though he already had the things he was manifesting seemed to be the very thing that brought them to fruition.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.