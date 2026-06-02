Mayor Calls Out Police Officer For Quitting The Job So He Can Be On ‘Love Island’

One police officer has left the force for a reason that sounds pretty amusing. Unless you’re his mayor or former chief, that is.

There’s been a nationwide shortage of law enforcement officers for several years now, and Sean Reifel further contributed to that problem by leaving his job at the Bethlehem Police Department in Pennsylvania. Now, city officials feel like they’ve been left in the lurch for the most absurd reason possible.

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Reifel left his job to compete on ‘Love Island,’ much to his mayor and police chief’s disappointment.

Officer Sean Reifel was a fairly recent addition to the Bethlehem Police Department. According to a post on their Facebook page, he was sworn in by Mayor J. William Reynolds just a few months ago on August 18, 2025. Notably, several community members left comments on the post at the time addressing Reifel’s appearance.

He might have taken those a bit too seriously, because he left the department in May to be on the latest season of “Love Island.” In a trailer for the upcoming season that introduces the latest batch of “islanders,” Reifel showed off his physique in nothing but swim trunks, keeping with the show’s beach theme. (They are on an island, after all.)

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“I’m not a model, not an actor, I’m a police officer actually,” he said in the trailer. “You could be having the worst day of your life, and I’ll just help you sift through that.”

Any ladies interested in a man in uniform might want to know that Reifel is actually no longer a police officer. The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that he left the department on May 20, which is causing a lot of frustration. As Mayor Reynolds told WHTM, “I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.”

Reynolds and Police Chief Michelle Kott feel like Reifel’s training was a waste of time and resources.

Reynolds said the city didn’t get the return on investment it expected from Reifel after his quick exit. “Our police department spent a lot of time training, and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy,” he explained. “We are disappointed he left, as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year.”

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Chief Kott shared similar sentiments. “I love Sean; he’s a good guy, but I’m disappointed just because we work so incredibly hard to try to recruit the best people we can to be part of the Bethlehem Police Department.”

While Reynolds added that “people can do what they want” in a free country, Reifel’s decision still let him down. “We are disappointed when we invest in an individual with our time, our money, our resources, and the opportunity cost to hire somebody else, and then they leave after [nine] months,” he said.

Being a police officer isn’t the most glamorous or highest-paying job, but Reifel’s choice still feels like it was in poor taste.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the average median pay for police officers is $77,270, although Reifel’s salary might not have been that high yet since he had been on the job less than a year. That’s pretty decent compared to a lot of other occupations these days, but it does feel a bit low for the dangerous and difficult work police are responsible for.

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Police work can be a thankless job as well. Given the controversy surrounding some police officers’ actions over the past few years, it’s not surprising that Americans’ confidence in the police hit a low of 43% in 2023. That number did increase to 51% the following year, though.

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These two factors have likely played a role in departments across the country being unable to keep enough officers on staff. With a potential prize of $100,000 and the chance to experience 15 minutes of fame, it’s understandable that “Love Island” would seem like a nice option.

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But Reifel’s actions are still questionable. He went through extensive training for one of the most important jobs in the world, just to walk away from it for a reality show a few months later. The mayor and police chief have a right to be upset.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.