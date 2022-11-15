Working Dad Asks Stay-At-Home Wife For Weekend 'Mornings Off' Taking Care Of Their Newborn, Stirring Debate

A man is facing backlash after asking his wife for a "morning off" from taking care of their newborn baby.

He posted the debacle to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A-hole), a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

In his Reddit post, the man explained that he and his wife just welcomed their baby six months ago.

While the man works full-time, his wife stays home to care for their child.

While his wife is mostly a stay-at-home mother, she does work two days out of the week and during those days, her sister will watch their baby.

During the man's busy schedule of working full time and going to school one day during the week, he and his wife worked out an arrangement "where she takes care of the household duties" and he "supports her monetarily."

However, on the weekends, the two of them make sure to split baby duty, so that each of them can enjoy their own alone time "to do whatever we want."

"Our girl has hit a bit of a sleep regression, waking up every two hours — since my wife breastfeeds, she's always taken care of the baby full-time overnight," the man wrote.

Unlike his wife, who has insomnia and is a light sleeper, he is a "deep sleeper" and often doesn't wake when their baby starts crying.

The man's wife asked him if he would wake up with the baby on the weekends.

Since his wife has to constantly wake up when their baby cries, she asked her husband if he would be able to do it instead so she can catch up on some sleep.

For their current schedule, the baby wakes up at 7 a.m., and after she is fed, he'll get her dressed and take over for an hour.

The man noted, though, that he "wants to be the one that gets to sleep an extra hour."

"I brought this up to her and she says while she's happy to let me nap during the day, she really needs that hour [because] she can't nap like I can."

It wasn't long before the two got into an argument about it.

His wife told him that he was being "insensitive" about her needs and that she is exhausted from having to get up with the baby, especially since she has trouble falling back asleep and isn't the kind of person who can take naps during the day.

The man argued that he is also exhausted from working long hours and going to school, and "sometimes wants the hour in the morning."

"I don't want to spend my off time napping, I want to play video games and chill out," he concluded. "I've gotten mixed opinions on who is in the wrong here, or if there even is anyone in the wrong."

A majority of people who commented on the man's Reddit post agreed that he was in the wrong.

"If she's taking the night duty because you don't wake up, then you get the morning duty when you do wake up so she can catch up on her lost sleep in the night," one user wrote.

"[If] you want a morning off, give her a night off."

Another user added, "I know you are tired too but she’s up all night every night with your baby. Just allow her the extra hour of sleep. She really, really needs it."

"Your wife is the default parent [five] days a week and exclusively takes on overnight duty. So you want her to be up all night with the baby AND be the one that has to wake up with her every single day?" a third user wrote.

"Get a grip and be a better partner and parent."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.