Man's Girlfriend Tells Him It's 'Creepy' That He Kisses His Younger Sister On The Cheek—He Wants To Know If He Should End The 'Tradition'

"My family has always been affectionate mainly because that was how our parents raised us," a man started in a confessional, posted to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA).

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

The 21-year-old explained that after his girlfriend commented on how the way he displays affection toward his sister isn't normal, he's now wondering if she may be right.

He wants to stop kissing his little sister on the cheek after his girlfriend claims that it's 'creepy.'

In his Reddit post, he wrote that since he goes to college extremely close to his hometown and childhood house, his 14-year-old sister will often come and see him.

"Whenever I greet her or say goodbye to her, I give her a kiss on the cheek," he shared. His sister looks forward to getting a kiss on the cheek from her brother and has expressed that she really loves it when he does. So now, he's made it a point to do it every time he sees her.

While showing affection toward your loved ones is absolutely normal, his girlfriend didn't seem to think so and decided to voice her thoughts on how he greets and says goodbye to his sister.

His girlfriend, who he had been dating for three months, had come over on a day when his sister was also coming over. She ended up noticing him kissing his sister on the cheek as he said hello to her when the 14-year-old girl arrived.

She immediately told her boyfriend that he shouldn't be kissing his sister on the cheek as she sees it as being "creepy." Self-conscious now, he seemingly agreed with his girlfriend, despite how happy the affection makes his sister.

"When my sister was about to leave to go back to our parent's car to go back home, and she asked for a kiss on the cheek, I just said that we were getting too old for that and that we should stop with it."

Saddened by her brother's sudden decision, his little sister simply replied, "Okay, if you want to," before leaving. He defended his choice, saying that now also thinks it's weird, especially when doing it in front of other people.

"Honestly the main reason I stopped with the 'tradition' was because I kind of think now that it’s weird since it was the first time I ever showed affection to my sister in front of another person," he said.

Though, he has expressed guilt over the entire debacle and even wondered if his sister might start to think that it was something she did that brought about his sudden request.

People in the comments agreed that he was in the wrong for letting his girlfriend influence his decision.

Under the writer's post, many users expressed their thoughts on the situation and called out his girlfriend for getting involved in something that wasn't her business in the first place.

"There is nothing wrong with kissing your sister on the cheek," one Reddit user pointed out. "[You're] really going to let your girlfriend of 3 months take away something that makes your sister happy?"

"Especially when it’s completely normal to show your family affection in this way."

Another user agreed, chiming in that there is no "age limit" on family members showing affection to each other. "I'm in my 30s and kiss all my siblings on the cheek hello and goodbye."

"Your [girlfriend] is being ridiculous-there's nothing creepy about it. Don't cave to her sexualizing something that's completely innocent."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.