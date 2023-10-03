Man's ‘Fascinated' Reaction To Makeup-Free Pamela Anderson — 'I Can’t Stop Looking'

In the world of Hollywood, it's rare to see older celebrities, especially women, embracing the process of aging and refusing to conform to ridiculous and outdated beauty standards. But recently, many female celebrities have started to open up about welcoming parts of aging, like gray hair and wrinkles, including Pamela Anderson, who caught the attention of a content creator named Luke David Johnson.

Johnson admitted that he was "fascinated" by Pamela Anderson without makeup at a recent public appearance.

Anderson wowed the public after showing up barefaced at both the Victoria Beckham and Vivienne Westwood shows at Paris Fashion Week. While Fashion Week usually sees A-list celebrities and influencers with their most over-the-top looks, including extravagant makeup, Anderson, 56, steered away from that.

Instead, the "Love, Pamela" author opted for a makeup-free look with her hair in loose waves, which Johnson claimed in his TikTok video, left him "fascinated" at the photos that emerged.

"This is Pamela Anderson. She showed up to some event without makeup on, and maybe if I didn't know who this was, I would've just scrolled by. But I have a memory of Pamela Anderson growing up, and I find this fascinating," Johnson admitted.

He continued, explaining that while staring at the photo of Anderson without makeup, he found it inspiring that someone with as much wealth and status as her was willing to be photographed professionally without being all done up.

"I find myself studying her features and her face and thinking about where she's come from and where she's going. And also, if I'm honest, what type of facial surgeries she's had," Johnson said. "But I'm so interested in her."

He pointed out that when anyone, not just women, wears makeup, it almost takes away from their personality and individualism because of how hyper-stylized some makeup looks can be. It's why Johnson was so amazed at seeing Anderson barefaced.

"I wish everybody kinda would look like themselves," he remarked. "And I guess, thank you Pamela for showing us because not everybody can do this. First, you have to be somebody that we all recognize with makeup, then you have to decide not to wear makeup, and for once, the celebrity is doing it. She's not apologizing."

Pamela Anderson arrives at Paris fashion week while makeup-free pic.twitter.com/W6o1HA3R2Z — Geeks + Gamers (@GeeksGamersCom) September 29, 2023

Anderson previously opened up about her relationship with beauty during her early years in Hollywood.

During a May 2023 conversation with Moj Mahdara for The Business of Beauty Global Forum hosted by The Business of Fashion, Anderson explained that her relationship with both sensuality and self-image was shaped from a very young age as she emerged onto the scene.

"When it comes to beauty, I pretty much grew up at the Playboy mansion. I was surrounded by every kind of beautiful woman you could think of," the former "Baywatch" star admitted. "I wanted to be sexy too. I found that was powerful and interesting."

In an August 2023 interview with Elle, Anderson first opened up about her decision to stop wearing as much makeup as she used to during the early '90s, sharing that she usually just "went along with what people were telling me to do."

It wasn't until the loss of her former makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, who passed away from breast cancer in 2019, that Anderson re-examined her relationship with makeup.

"She was the best,” Anderson said of Vogel. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite [of] what everyone’s doing,” she continued. “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really … what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Anderson's journey with beauty and self-image is marked by her own personal evolution.

In an industry where conformity often directs trends, her choice not only challenges this status quo of women facing pressures to halt the process of aging for as long as they can but serves as a reminder that beauty is often a multifaceted journey.

Anderson is quickly becoming a beacon of authenticity, inspiring many people, including both men and women, to embrace the beauty that comes with age, instead of holding on to the makeup palette.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.