‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Finally Figured Out What Car ‘Sparkle’ Megan Drives & They’re Not Impressed

After weeks of suspense, eagle-eyed ‘Love is Blind’ fans have finally figured out what kind of car ‘Sparkle’ Megan drives. The Season 9 cast member Megan Walerius first piqued fans’ interest in Episode 1 when she mentioned that men are often “intimidated” by the type of car she drives, though she never specifically says what kind of car it is.

“A lot of men get insecure about that,” she said about her lifestyle, “and they feel like they’re not enough.”

Of course, this left fans hung up on Sparkle Megan’s car, with several Reddit threads dedicated to learning more about what exactly she’s driving. However, it appears that some fans have finally figured it out.

‘Sparkle’ Megan from ‘Love is Blind’ drives a Range Rover.

Walerius first brings up her car during her first date with cast member Jordan Keltner, claiming that her car “has a blinged-out emblem” that lends to her “sparkle” nickname. Naturally, Keltner questions what kind of car it is, but Walerius is hesitant to give him an answer.

“Don’t know if I wanna share that quite yet,” she responds before describing her line of work, which impressed Keltner.

“So you drive something nice,” he assumed, guessing it’s a “BMW or Mercedes,” which Walerius denied.

Though she never explicitly reveals which car she drives in the pods, fans noticed when she and Jordan go house hunting in a later episode that there’s a Range Rover parked out front of the house. For reference, a new full-size Range Rover has a sticker price starting at $49,900, with higher models starting at over $110,000.

Sparkle Megan’s friends confirmed she drives a Range Rover in deleted scenes available on Netflix’s Tudum website. In one of the unaired scenes, Keltner meets Walerius’ friends, who ask him if her Range Rover makes him feel “demasculated.”

“She’s out of my league,” Keltner admitted in the deleted scenes, though he shows appreciation for his fiancée’s hard work. “I know she had to earn that.”

Sparkle Megan’s car comments rubbed fans the wrong way.

After all of the mystery around what kind of car Sparkle Megan drives, fans weren’t impressed by the reveal.

“I’m not sure if I was the only one that was frustrated with them building so much anticipation around this but never showing the brand in the end. This car seemed to be the prime representation and give away of her wealth,” one viewer wrote. “Don’t get me wrong a Range Rover is quite a luxurious car but the way she was being so secretive and braggy about it I thought it was a Porsche or Ferrari.”

In Episode 1, Walerius explained that she chose to try ‘Love is Blind’ in an attempt to find someone who would fall in love with her, not her money. However, fans noticed that she constantly brought up her work and professional and financial success throughout her dates.

“She came in and said she wants someone who doesn’t just want her for her money, but then on every date heavy hinted or in some cases straight up told them she’s rich and successful,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “I kind of don’t get her?”

Walerius also annoyed viewers with her body language after Keltner revealed he drives a 13-year-old Kia, suggesting she’s not used to dating anyone outside of her tax bracket.

In any case, viewers will soon find out if love is truly blind for Walerius and Keltner during the next set of episodes when the couples who’ve made it this far finally stand in front of each other at the altar.

